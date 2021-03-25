iPad Pro and iPad Air 2020 price cuts now available in Amazon Spring Sale

The Amazon Spring Sale is raging on — offering big price cuts on the latest games and gadgets. In the latest deal drop, it’s good news for those searching for Apple's latest iPad Pro (2020) and iPad Air (2020) tablets.

So good, we had to spotlight them here. It’s rare that we see Apple cut the price of their popular tablets, but that is exactly what we’re seeing, Right now, you can save up to £69 on the iPad Air, 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models.

Best iPad deals in the Amazon Spring Sale

Apple iPad Air (2020): was £579 now £549 @ Amazon

The latest iPad Air copies a lot of the iPad Pro’s homework and offers us a great tablet at an even better price. As you can read in our iPad Air 2020 review , we’re huge fans of the sleek design, powerful A14 Bionic Chip, and awesome battery life.View Deal

Apple iPad Pro (11-inch): was £769 now £705 @ Amazon

Going pro? The 11-inch model is a great place for most prosumers to start, as it packs all the power of its 12.9-inch big brother into a smaller, more portable chassis to get stuff done on the go. You will seriously love the ProMotion display and powerful A12Z Bionic Chip to blaze through your workload.View Deal

Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch): was £969 now £899 @ Amazon

Read our 12.9-inch iPad Pro review and you will see why this is the ultimate choice for those who want a tablet as their professional daily driver — a huge, gorgeous ProMotion display with P3 wide colour, A12Z Bionic processor, four speakers and five high-quality microphones, and an awesome camera system round back with a LiDAR scanner.View Deal

If there is one thing a lot of us have learned while in lockdown, it’s how to use tablets not just as a screen to binge watch and play games on, but to actually get stuff done. To do so, you need the best hardware, which you can get for less with these seriously good deals.

Want some more options? Check out the best iPad deals.