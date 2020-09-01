Intel Gamer Days 2020 deals: Best gaming laptop discounts at Amazon, Best Buy and more

It's Intel Gamer Days 2020 week and a plethora of excellent gaming deals are up for grabs. If you're on a budget and want to upgrade your gaming laptop or score some new gaming gear, here's your chance to save big.

Currently, Amazon is taking up to 58% off select Razer gaming laptops, headsets, controllers, keypads and accessories.

As part of Intel Gamer Days, the base model Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop is on sale for $2,804. This gaming rig usually retails for $3,299, so that's $495 off and the lowest price it's ever dropped to. It's one of the best laptop deals of September so far.

As its name implies, the Razer Blade 15 Advanced is one beast of a gaming machine. It boasts a 15.6-inch (3840 x 2160) 4K OLED display, a 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-10875H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and a GeForce RTX 2080 Super with Max-Q GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory.

Meanwhile, Best Buy's Intel Gamer Days slashes the Razer Blade 15 Base Model down to $1,999 ($300 off). Not only is this an all-time low price for these gaming laptops, but it also undercuts Amazon's current price by $100.

Although we didn't test the Advanced model, in our Razer Blade 15 Base Model review, we liked its attractive design and thin-bezel display. We gave the Razer Blade 15 a rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its strong overall performance.

With their clean, unibody metal chassis and capable graphics, Razer's Blade 15 family of laptops are solid gaming machines.

Not to be outdone, Lenovo's Intel Gamer Days sale discounts the price on its Legion Y7450 gaming laptop. Use the Lenovo coupon "IGD2020" to takes up to $650 off with prices starting from $1,379.

Intel Gamer Days deals end September 6.

Best Intel Gamer Days 2020 deals

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model: was $3,299 now $2,804 @ Amazon

The Razer Blade 15 Advanced is one of the best gaming laptops. This beast of a gaming rig packs a 15.6-inch (3840 x 2160) 4K OLED display, a 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-10875H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and a GeForce RTX 2080 Super with Max-Q GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory. View Deal

Razer Blade 15 Base Model: was $2,299 now $1,999 @ Best Buy

The base model Razer Blade 15 delivers strong performance and long battery. It packs a 15.6-inch (3840 x 2160) 4K OLED display, a 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and a GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU with 8GB of graphics memory. View Deal

Asus ROG Strix G15: was $999 now $899 @ Best Buy

During Intel Gamer Days 2020 week, you can save $100 on the Asus ROG Strix 15 at Best Buy. This gaming laptop specs sheet consists of a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.5-GHz Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a GTX 1650Ti GPU with 4GB of graphics memory. View Deal

HP Omen 15.6" Gaming Laptop: was $1,449 now $1,249 @ Best Buy

No Intel Gamer Days deals roundup is complete without the HP Omen. This gaming rig packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.6-GHz i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD + 32GB Optane and RTX 2060 graphics. View Deal

Lenovo Legion Y540 15: was $1,999 now $1,379 @ Lenovo

For a limited time, you can save $340 on the Lenovo Legion Y540 via coupon, "IGD2020. This gaming laptop packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, a 2.6-GHz Core i7-9750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a secondary 1TB HDD. For graphics handling, it packs an RTX 2070 GPU with Max-Q and 8GB of dedicated memory. View Deal