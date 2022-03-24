Immortals Fenyx Rising sequel, new Prince of Persia and The Crew 3 on the way (report)

Ubisoft is no stranger to leaks and, according to a report from Xfire citing several sources possessing knowledge of the company's development plans, much of its future line-up has been leaked. Information on 18 games were revealed in this report, with two of them being titles we've never heard of before.

Immortals Fenyx Rising is one of them, reportedly receiving a sequel that is in the pre-production stages. No other details are available at this time, but I'm glad to see an IP like this will get more love.

Ubisoft leaks: What we know

The other never-before-seen title is an entirely new Prince of Persia game, which is in development at Ubisoft Montpellier, well-known for its work on the Rayman games. It's apparently going to be a 2.5D experience and take "inspiration from Ori."

As someone who was looking forward to a new third-person Prince of Persia title, this is a bit surprising. However, Ubisoft Montpellier has a history of critically acclaimed games, so fans should have faith. At least the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake is coming out sometime soon for those itching for a return to the series.

The Crew 3, codenamed Project Orlando, is also in development (although this was already leaked last year). There's not much we know about the game, but it'll feature a "new driving engine."

Other games like Beyond Good and Evil 2, Splinter Cell Remake and Assassin's Creed Infinity were referenced in this report, but we don't expect to hear anything about them for quite some time. Beyond Good and Evil 2 is apparently too far gone to be abandoned now, even though it has faced many development issues.

There are also two new mobile titles based on "major IPs" in development, but there's no further information on what they could be.