I Expect You to Die 3, sequel to the best Quest 2 game, is here — 3 things you must know

I Expect You to Die 3 got announced at the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase, and we can't wait to see if it's just as spectacular as its predecessor, I Expect You to Die 2, which is objectively the best Quest 2 game ever.

In the second installment of the IEYTD series, VR gamers got to dodge darts and bullets, disguise themselves as others (while enemies are none the wiser), and lower themselves into an evil lair, attached to a cable, like they're James Bond or Ethan Hunt.

With I Expect You to Die 3, however, we're expecting Schell Games — the developer behind the award-winning I Expect You to Die series — to kick things up a notch, and IEYTD fans can't wait to dive back into the VR world of espionage. Here are three things you must know about the new game that propelled I Expect You to Die into trilogy status.

1.You don't have play the previous games to enjoy 'I Expect You to Die 3'

If you're wondering if you have to play I Expect You to Die and I Expect You to Die 2 before you can play I Expect You to Die 3, the answer is no way. In other words, you don't need prior knowledge of the IEYTD universe to dive into the third installment. It operates as a standalone game that anyone can jump into without playing the previous two games.

I Expect You to Die 3 (Image credit: Schell Games)

However, once you play I Expect You to Die 3, there's no doubt in my mind that you'll be itching to play the other two games because it's that good.

2. I Expect You to Die 3 will be longer than its predecessor

If you played I Expect You to Die 2, but complained about it being too short, Schell Games heard you loud and clear.

I Expect You to Die 3 (Image credit: Schell Games)

The new installment, according to the developer, will be "bigger and better than ever," which means that gamers can expect more hours of gameplay.

2. I Expect You to Die 3 adds a new enemy

Dr. Zor is the recurring evil villain in the I Expect You to Die series, however, in the new game, you'll have no choice but to face an additional enemy, and they're more clever than you can fathom.

I Expect You to Die 3 (Image credit: Future)

Schell Games calls these two foes a "dual threat," so your skills, intuition and mental know-how will really be put to the test as you're dropped into dangerous situations. And of course, you'll be expected to die, so you must keep your guard up at all time.

I Expect You to Die 3: Cog in the Machine will be available in summer 2023. You can preorder it now via the Meta Quest Store page.