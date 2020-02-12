Hurry! XPS 13 with 10th-gen Core i5 drops to $799

The XPS 13 is one of the best laptops around. It's stylish, fast, and a great all-purpose laptop.

As part of its Presidents' Day sale, Dell is offering its XPS 13 (7390) on sale for $799.99. That's $400 off and the cheapest XPS 13 price we've seen for this specific configuration.

Dell XPS 13 (7390) Laptop: was $1,199 now $799 @ Dell

The XPS 13 on sale packs a 13.3-inch 1080p LCD, 1.6GHz Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Normally, XPS 13 configs priced this low skimp out on the CPU, RAM, or SSD. This machine makes no compromises and features a configuration we'd actually recommend.

In our Dell XP3 13 review, we were impressed by its slim chassis, comfortable keyboard, and excellent performance. The laptop offers battery life of over 10 hours with speedy performance courtesy of its 10th-generation Intel CPU. It's a well-rounded machine that's great for students, business users, and everyday consumers.

Dell has limited quantities at this price point, so we suggest you score this excellent deal before it sells out.