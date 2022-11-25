Hurry! This top-rated Asus Chromebook is now just $169 in Black Friday flash deal

Black Friday is all about scoring the lowest prices on laptops. For a limited time, one of the best budget laptops around is cheaper than ever before.

Right now, the Asus Chromebook CX1 is just $169 at Amazon. It normally sells for $279, so that's $110 off its modest list price. This Chromebook has never been cheaper according to our handy CamelCamelCamel Amazon price tracker.

Save $110 on the Asus Chromebook CX1 is one of the best 14-inch laptops for everyday use. It features an impressive 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N3350 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of microSD-expandable storage. It's a budget-friendly option if you want a big screen laptop for creating docs, web browsing and streaming movies.

The Asus Chromebook CX1 (CX1400) is one of the best Chrome OS laptops around. It packs an impressive 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, a size and resolution you don't often see on Chromebooks.

Powering the machine is a 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N3350 dual-core CPU paired with 4GB of RAM. For safekeeping your important files, it affords you 64GB of microSD-expandable storage. While these specs may seem meager, on Google's lightweight and efficient Chrome OS, it's plenty oomph for creating docs, browsing the web and streaming.

For your connectivity needs, the Chromebook CX1 packs plenty of ports. You get two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C with display and power delivery support and a built-in 3.5mm headphone/mic combo jack. There's also a built-in microSD card reader on board for storage expansion and file transfers.

If you're looking for an affordable big screen laptop for home, school and basic tasks, the Asus Chromebook CX1 is a solid choice.

