Hurry! This RTX 4070 Asus gaming laptop is $250 off in Best Buy deal for Prime Day

Looking for an incredible RTX 40-series gaming laptop deal? While there are some OK gaming laptop deals over at Amazon for Prime Day, there are some better discounts over at Best Buy.

Grab the 15.6-inch Asus TUF gaming laptop, packed with an RTX 4070 GPU, for as low as $1,149 at Best Buy!

This is, without a doubt, one of the best Prime Day gaming laptop deals you can get for Prime Day 2023.

Asus TUF gaming laptop (RTX 4070): $1,400 $1,149 @ Best Buy

This Asus TUF gaming laptop is a gaming beast, and it's packed with top-of-the-line specs at a shockingly affordable price for Prime Day. It comes with an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, a 15.6-inch, 144Hz, 1920 x 1080-pixel display, and Windows 11 Home.

The best RTX 4070 Prime Day deal

The 15.6-inch Asus TUF gaming laptop in this Best Buy deal is just $1,150, down from its unattractive original listing price of $1,400.

Here are some of its specs:

A 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H CPU

An Nvidia RTX GeForce 4070 GPU

16GB of RAM (upgradeable to 32GB OF RAM)

1TB of SSD storage

A 15.6-inch 1080p, 144Hz display

Windows 11 Home

Battery life claim of 8 hours

This model weighs 4.85 pounds and has dimensions of 13.97 x 9.92 x 0.89 inches. Its ports include RJ45 gigabit Ethernet, HDMI 2.0, a Thunderbolt 4 port, USB 3.2 Type-C, two USB Type-A ports, and a 3.5mm headset jack, and a Kensington lock slot.