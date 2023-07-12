Hurry! This RTX 4070 Asus gaming laptop is $250 off in Best Buy deal for Prime Day

By Kimberly Gedeon
published

Prime Day is ending, so grab this gaming laptop while you can

Asus TUF gaming laptop Prime Day deal
(Image credit: Best Buy.Getty Images/Алексей Белозерский)

Looking for an incredible RTX 40-series gaming laptop deal? While there are some OK gaming laptop deals over at Amazon for Prime Day, there are some better discounts over at Best Buy.

Grab the 15.6-inch Asus TUF gaming laptop, packed with an RTX 4070 GPU, for as low as $1,149 at Best Buy!

This is, without a doubt, one of the best Prime Day gaming laptop deals you can get for Prime Day 2023.

Asus TUF gaming laptop (RTX 4070): $1,400

Asus TUF gaming laptop (RTX 4070): $1,400 $1,149 @ Best Buy
This Asus TUF gaming laptop is a gaming beast, and it's packed with top-of-the-line specs at a shockingly affordable price for Prime Day. It comes with an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, a 15.6-inch, 144Hz, 1920 x 1080-pixel display, and Windows 11 Home.

View Deal

The best RTX 4070 Prime Day deal

The 15.6-inch Asus TUF gaming laptop in this Best Buy deal is just $1,150, down from its unattractive original listing price of $1,400.

Here are some of its specs:

  • A 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H CPU
  • An Nvidia RTX GeForce 4070 GPU
  • 16GB of RAM (upgradeable to 32GB OF RAM)
  • 1TB of SSD storage
  • A 15.6-inch 1080p, 144Hz display
  • Windows 11 Home
  • Battery life claim of 8 hours

This model weighs 4.85 pounds and has dimensions of 13.97 x 9.92 x 0.89 inches. Its ports include RJ45 gigabit Ethernet, HDMI 2.0, a Thunderbolt 4 port, USB 3.2 Type-C, two USB Type-A ports, and a 3.5mm headset jack, and a Kensington lock slot.

Kimberly Gedeon
Kimberly Gedeon

Kimberly Gedeon, holding a Master's degree in International Journalism, launched her career as a journalist for MadameNoire's business beat in 2013. She loved translating stuffy stories about the economy, personal finance and investing into digestible, easy-to-understand, entertaining stories for young women of color. During her time on the business beat, she discovered her passion for tech as she dove into articles about tech entrepreneurship, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and the latest tablets. After eight years of freelancing, dabbling in a myriad of beats, she's finally found a home at Laptop Mag that accepts her as the crypto-addicted, virtual reality-loving, investing-focused, tech-fascinated nerd she is. Woot!