Hurry! Lenovo Chromebook Duet now just $249, lowest price ever

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is one of the most affordable tablets you can get. And for a limited time, you can own this excellent Chromebook device for even less.

Currently, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet is just $249 at Best Buy. That's $50 off its $299 normal price and the lowest price we've seen for this 2-in-1 tablet. It's also one of the best Black Friday Chromebook deals we've seen so far.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet: was $299 now $249 @ Best Buy

The new Lenovo Chromebook Duet is an incredible value 2-in-1 device. You get a capable tablet with a detachable keyboard for use as a laptop — for an incredibly low price. Alongside its sleek design, this tablet delivers good performance and epic battery life. Now $50 off, own it for its best price yet!View Deal

Unlike pricer tablets out there, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet ships with a detachable keyboard. Meanwhile, it's kickstand cover makes it easy to prop the tablet up for laptop or viewing mode.

The Chromebook Duet on sale features a 10.1-inch (1920 x 1200) display, MediaTek Helio P60T octa-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of RAM. It also comes with 15GB of Google Drive storage, unlimited image storage in Google Photos, and tons of Google Perks.

In our Lenovo Chromebook Duet review, we were impressed by its ultraportable design and colorful display. We gave it a 4 stars out of 5 rating for its performance and long battery life, which lasted nearly 13 hours during testing.

To gauge the Chromebook Duet's performance, we opened 24 Google Chrome tabs, an additional tab playing a 1080p YouTube video, and opened up Google Docs. Paragraph after paragraph, there was no system slowdown or lag.

In our lab, the Chromebook Duet scored 5,526 on the Geekbench 4 overall performance benchmark. It scored higher than the average Chromebook, which has an overall-performance score of 5,293.

The Chromebook Duet alone measures 9.4 x 6.3 x 0.3 inches and 9.6 x 6.7 x 0.7 inches with the kickstand cover installed. It's smaller competitors like the Samsung Chromebook 3 (11 x 8 x 0.7 inches) and HP Chromebook x360 12b (11 x 9 x 0.7 inches).

For connectivity, the Chromebook Duet has a single USB Type-C port for power charging, data transfer, DisplayPort and USB on-the-go.

If you're looking for a versatile, yet affordable 2-in-1, the Chromebook Duet is an exceptional value — especially at this price! Even when not on sale, the Chromebook Duet has sold out numerous times. We we recommend you act fast and grab one while you still can.