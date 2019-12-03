Hurry! Dell's XPS 15 just dropped to $799 for a limited time this Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is usually the best time to buy a laptop, and this amazing deal on the Dell XPS 15 is proof.

Dell is selling its excellent XPS 15 for just $799, after a $300 discount. That's one of the lowest prices we've ever seen on this model. On sale is the base configuration, which sports a 15.6-inch, 1080p display, and packs a Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD.

This is a doorbuster deal, which means it won't be around for long. In fact, the deal is already 54% claimed as I write this, so you might want to act fast.

Dell XPS 15 (FHD, Core i5): was $1,099 now $799

Dell's XPS 15 is our favorite 15-inch laptop for its compact, premium chassis, gorgeous display and fast performance. Dell's $999 price is the second-lowest we've seen. View Deal

In our XPS 15 review, we commended the laptop for its premium aluminum design, stunning 15.6-inch display and blisteringly fast performance. And yet, our favorite thing about this powerhouse is that Dell killed the nosecam by returning the webcam to its rightful place above the display.

Our only quibble with the XPS 15 is that the 4K model doesn't last long on a charge — which doesn't apply in this case, because the deal is for the 1080p version.

