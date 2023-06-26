HP ZBook workstations are up to 56% off during HP's 4th of July sale

The HP 4th of July Sale is heating up the summer with jaw-dropping discounts on workstation laptops. For a limited time, save up to 56% off select HP ZBook mobile workstations — prices start at $1,249

One standout deal drops the excellent HP ZBook Studio G9 to $2,299. Formerly priced at $5,301, that's a massive savings of $3,002. This is the lowest price we could find for this HP laptop and one of the best laptop deals you can get before Prime Day.

HP ZBook deal

HP ZBook Studio G9: $5,301 $2,299 @ HP

Save $3,002 on the HP ZBook Studio G9 Mobible Workstation. Built with creators in mind, it packs a 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 400-nit display, Intel Core i7-12800H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and RTX A2000 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory. For storing your important media files and documents, it's equipped with an ample 1TB SSD. HP also offers the 512GB version HP ZBook Studio G9 for $1,999 ($2,355 off).

HP's ZBook Studio is one of the best workstation laptops to buy and a solid MacBook alternative. With HP Wolf Pro Security built-in, you can count on always-on strong protection from threats. Plus, its spill-resistant keyboard enables worry-free, easy cleanup.

Although we didn't test this generation, in our HP ZBook Studio G8 review, we gave it a solid rating of 4.5 of 5-stars. It earned our Editor's Choice award for its powerful overall and gaming performance, comfortable keyboard, and solid audio. During real world use, it handled just about everything we threw its way. We expect the laptop in this deal to be on par with its predecessor if not better given its big screen upgraded hardware.

HP ZBook Studio G9 reviews at HP rate it 4.8 out of 5-stars. Satisfied customers like its premium, lightweight, slim, MacBook-like design, and large 16-inch display. Others praise the mobile workstation's powerful graphics performance for CAD applications and Xbox Game Pass cloud gaming.

If you're on the hunt for a secure and capable workstation, you can't go wrong with the HP ZBook Studio G9.