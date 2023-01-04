HP unveils HP EliteBook 1040 G10 and HP Elite x360 1040 G10 business laptops

HP announced the world's most advanced business laptops for collaboration at CES 2023 in Las Vegas. The HP EliteBook 1040 G10 and convertible model, HP Elite x360 1040 G10 are specifically designed to elevate all workspaces.

Hybrid employees often have more efficient and productive workspaces at home. The outdated technology of most office settings often leads to employee frustration and productivity loss. That's where the HP EliteBook 1040 G10 and convertible HP Elite x360 1040 G10 come in. These business-specific notebooks are optimized to make any environment as productive as your work from home setup.

(Image credit: HP)

Packed with innovative software solutions, the HP EliteBook 1040 G10 and HP Elite x360 recharge hybrid work. Multi-camera software lets you simultaneously stream one video of an object while the other camera stays on you. And with Auto Camera Select, AI recognizes which camera you’re facing to ensure you don't break eye contact.

Additionally, Smart Sense keeps your PC cool and quiet running while intuitively providing higher performance as needed. Intelligent Hibernate conserves battery life by automatically shifting the laptop to sleep when idle. It wakes back up quickly when you're ready to use it again.

(Image credit: HP)

Powerful and lightweight, the HP EliteBook 1040 G10 is powered by the latest Intel 13th Gen processor and weighs under 2.6 pounds. HP offers it in 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) or 14-inch WUXGA (2560 × 1600) IPS display options, up to 64GB of RAM, and up to 2TB of SSD encrypted storage.

For business pros who prefer a 2-in-1 laptop, the HP Elite x360 1040 G10 weighs 3 pounds and has the same specs as the EliteBook 1040 G10. Just about the only difference is that it comes in touch screen display options of 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) and 14-inch WQXGA (2560 × 1600).

Both laptops are protected by HP Wolf Security, users can expect always-on resilient defense from threats.

(Image credit: HP )

Both the HP EliteBook 1040 G10 and HP Elite x360 1040 G10 are outfitted with a nice port selection. Each one supplies you with 2x Thunderbolt 4 with USB4 Type-C ports, 2x SuperSpeed USB Type-A ports, 1x HDMI 2.01 port, 1 x Nano SIM port and a headphone/mic combo jack.

Pricing for the HP EliteBook 1040 G10 and HP Elite x360 1040 G10 will be available as we get closer to their expected spring release date.