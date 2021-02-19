HP Spectre x360 now $300 off in epic 2-in-1 laptop deal

When it comes to the best premium, flexible laptops out there, few come close to the HP Spectre x360. This is a powerful, sleek device and a great alternative to the Dell XPS 13.
Now with a deep $300 price cut, it’s even better. For a limited time, pick one up at Best Buy for only $1,399.99.
HP Spectre X360 deal
HP Spectre x360 13-inch laptop: was $1,699.99 now $1,399.99 @ Best Buy
This configuration of the HP Spectre x360 comes with serious power, to capably handle even the more processor-intensive workloads, along with the 360-degree hinge and a gorgeous 3k x 2k touch screen for a vivid tablet experience. Under the hood, there’s a 11th Gen Intel Core i7 on the Evo Platform, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD.View Deal
If you’re on the lookout for a 2-in-1 that doesn’t compromise on pure laptop performance, this is up there as one of the best premium convertibles. You can see that in our HP Spectre x360 review.
Up top, there is a beautifully vivid 13.5-inch OLED touch panel with a 3:2 aspect ratio and crystal clear 3000 x 2000-pixel resolution, 400 nits of brightness and a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. It's perfect for creative pro work or a deep, immersive binging experience paired with the Bang & Olufsen speakers.
Powering all of this screen is a beasty 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU with integrated Iris Xe graphics, which is clocked at a speedy base of 4.7GHz. For multitasking; you have 16GB DDR4 RAM and your apps load fast on the 1TB M.2 SSD.
All-in-all, this makes for a pretty great package, so long as you can forgive a slightly short battery life and spend some time removing all the bloatware — something that I’m sure you can forgive at this far lower price point. For more options, check out our best 2-in-1 laptops hub.