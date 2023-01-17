HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop drops to just $529 in Best Buy's huge sitewide sale

HP's Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop is deeply discounted in Best Buy 4-Day Sale (opens in new tab). For a limited time, you can snag this flexible 12th Gen Intel-powered laptop on the cheap.

As part of the savings event, the HP Pavilion x360 is on sale for just $529. Typically, it costs $829, so that's a massive $300 in savings and this HP laptop's lowest price ever. If you're looking for an affordable PC, it's one of the best laptop deals of the bunch.

HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1: $829 $529 @ Best Buy

Save $300 on the HP Pavilion x360. This 2-in-1 laptop features a 360-degree hinge that lets you convert it into five different modes. The laptop in this deal packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) touch display, 3.3-GHz Intel Core i5- 1235U 10-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Iris Xe Graphics and 512GB SSD.

HP's Pavilion x360 appeals to the safety and security demands of business pros and students. It converts into one of 5 different modes due to its 360-degree hinge.

The laptop on sale is configured with a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen and is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU coupled with 8GB RAM alongside Iris Xe Graphics. Rounding out its powerful specs are a 512GB solid state drive, built-in fingerprint reader for secure logins and HP dual speakers tuned by audio experts Bang & Olufsen. And when you're not video conferencing, the laptop's HP True Vision 5MP webcam with camera shutter offers added peace of mind.

We didn't get to test this laptop, however HP Pavilion x360 reviews average 4.6 out of 5-stars at Best Buy. Satisfied verified customers praise its premium, convertible design, solid multitask handling and incredible speakers. Others love how slim and portable it is which makes it great for productivity on the fly.

Connectivity-wise, the HP Pavilion x360 is outfitted with 1 x HDMI port, 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C port, and 2 x USB 3.0 Type-A ports. You also get a headphone/mic combo jack and media card reader. Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth ensures faster speeds with low latency for your wireless connections.

If you're looking for an all-around laptop for creating reports, typics term papers and streaming shows and movies, the HP Pavilion x360 is a wise choice.

Best Buy's sale ends Jan. 19.