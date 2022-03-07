HP laptop sale takes $160 off all HP Victus 16 Ryzen configurations

The HP Victus 16 is worth considering if you're on the hunt for an affordable gaming laptop. Today's HP laptop sale takes $160 off HP Victus 16 Ryzen gaming PCs with up to RTX 3060 graphics.

During the sale, you can get the GTX 1650 HP Victus 16 for just $649. That's $160 off its regular price of $809 and a great price for this configuration. For $130 more, you can upgrade to the HP Victus 16 with RTX 3050Ti GPU for $779 ($160 off).

HP manufacturers many of the industry's best laptops from budget Chromebooks to premium workstations . The HP Victus 16 is among the brand's gaming-specific notebooks.

The laptop in this deal packs a 16.1-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 3.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. For graphics handling, it houses a GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory. And whether you're gaming or streaming movies, the Victus 16's dual Bang & Olufsen speakers provide rich, authentic sound.

Though we didn't test this configuration, we reviewed the Intel-powered HP Victus 16. We found the laptop's clean design and solid CPU and GPU performance impressive. We expect the laptop in this deal to be on par.

At 5.4 pounds and 14.5 x 10.2 x 0.9 inches, the Victus is a fairly light 16-inch laptop. It's the same weight class as the Dell G5 (5.5 pounds, 14.4 x 10 x 0.9 inches) and Acer Nitro 5 (5.3 pounds, 14.3 x 10 x 0.9 inches).

Now $160 off, the HP Victus 16 gaming laptop is well suited for casual and competitive gamers alike.