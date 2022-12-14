HP Envy x360 12th Gen Intel Core i7 laptop hits record low price of $649

HP's Envy x360 13 is a super-portable laptop that doubles as a tablet. One standout holiday tech deal at Best Buy (opens in new tab) knocks hundreds off this convertible notebook.

For a limited time, you can snag the HP Envy x360 for just $649 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy. It usually costs $1,049, so that's a whopping $400 off its normal price. To date, it's the lowest price we've ever seen for this HP laptop. Out of all the laptop deals we've tracked this year, this is one of the most jaw-dropping.

If you have more room in your budget, you can get the HP Spectre 2-in-1 with 3K+ display for $999 (opens in new tab) ($650 off).

(opens in new tab) HP Envy x360 2-in-1: $1,049 $649 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $400 on the 2022 HP Envy x360. It features a 360-degree hinge for convertiable from laptop to tablet mode. Stylus and touch support allows for sketching, drawing and note taking. This 2-in-1 laptop features a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1200) touch screen, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1250U Evo platform 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics and a 512GB SSD.

HP's Envy x360 is our favorite 2-in-1 laptop for all the right reasons. It combines the functionality of a laptop and the flexibility of a tablet into a portable form factor.

The laptop in this deal has a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1200) touch screen, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1250U Evo platform 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics and a 512GB SSD. This configuration is suitable for day-to-day multitasking productivity, consuming content and light gaming.

We didn't test this laptop, however, HP Envy X360 reviews at Best Buy rate it 4.6 out of 5-stars. Happy owners love its solid yet lightweight convertible design, beautiful touch display and solid performance.

For connecting external devices, the HP Envy x360 offers plenty of ports. It supplies you with: 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports and 2 x USB 3.1 Type A ports. There's also a multi-format SD media card reader and headphone/mic combo jack built-in.

Weighing in at 3.0 pounds and 11.8 x 8.5 x 0.63 inches, the HP Envy x360 is fairly portable for a 2-in-1. It's on par with the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (3.1 pounds, 14 x 9 x 0.46 inches).

Now $400 off, the HP Envy x360 is an exceptional value price and one of the best holiday tech deals you can get.