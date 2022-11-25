HP Envy 17 is $500 off in Black Friday laptop deal — use this promo code to get it

Black Friday 2022 is finally here, bringing with it some of the best Black Friday laptop deals we've ever seen! We spotted an impressive HP Envy 17 sale that will blow your mind.

The HP Envy 17 is now $450 off at HP's official website (opens in new tab), which means you can snag this amazing laptop for only $850. BUT WAIT, THERE'S MORE! With the promo code STOCKING5, you can get the HP Envy 17 for only $804! Wow!

For more incredible laptop deals, check out our Black Friday 2022 laptop live blog, which keeps tracks of all the best laptop deals in real time!

HP Envy 17 Black Friday laptop deal

(opens in new tab) HP Envy 17: was $1,299 , now $804 @ HP (opens in new tab)

If you want a bigger display, HP takes $400 off the HP Envy 17. In our HP Envy 17 review (opens in new tab), we were impressed by its minimalist design, solid graphics performance and comfortable keyboard. The laptop in this deal comes with an Intel Core i7-1260P CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display, USE PROMO CODE STOCKING5.

The performance is snappy with this one thanks to its 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU. On top of that, its display is large and colorful.

Connectivity-wise, it has a decent amount of ports. You'll get two USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4/USB4. It also features three USB Type-A ports, an SD card reader, and an HDMI port.