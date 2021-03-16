Epic Deal! Get the HP Chromebook x360 for under $500 right now

Across Windows 10 and Chrome OS, HP’s x360 is a seriously stylish 2-in-1 ultrabook that packs some serious power into a sleek and stylish chassis.

And now, with $180 off the Chromebook version, the x360 is even better! Grab HP’s convertible now for just $449 .

HP Chromebook x360: was $629 now $449 @ Best Buy

This premium Chromebook convertible sports a full aluminum and glass construction with a 14-inch FHD display and speakers that can go loud without sounding distorted. Plus, power is handled with a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and 64GB of flash storage. If you’re looking for a Google machine that doesn’t feel cheap, this is an ideal choice!View Deal

As you can see in our HP Chromebook x360 review , we like the design and performance of this machine, but we’re not fans of the price. With this sale, that problem has been rectified!

Up top, you have a 14-inch FHD display with vivid colour and multi-touch, alongside loud stereo speakers for all your binge-watching needs.

Under the hood is an Intel Core i3-10110U CPU, integrated UHD graphics, 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 64GB flash memory.

Of course, the party trick of this laptop is the 360-degree hinge that makes this an incredibly versatile portable powerhouse.