Epic Deal! Get the HP Chromebook x360 for under $500 right now

Across Windows 10 and Chrome OS, HP’s x360 is a seriously stylish 2-in-1 ultrabook that packs some serious power into a sleek and stylish chassis.
And now, with $180 off the Chromebook version, the x360 is even better! Grab HP’s convertible now for just $449.
HP Chromebook x360: was $629 now $449 @ Best Buy
This premium Chromebook convertible sports a full aluminum and glass construction with a 14-inch FHD display and speakers that can go loud without sounding distorted. Plus, power is handled with a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and 64GB of flash storage. If you’re looking for a Google machine that doesn’t feel cheap, this is an ideal choice!View Deal
As you can see in our HP Chromebook x360 review, we like the design and performance of this machine, but we’re not fans of the price. With this sale, that problem has been rectified!
Up top, you have a 14-inch FHD display with vivid colour and multi-touch, alongside loud stereo speakers for all your binge-watching needs.
Under the hood is an Intel Core i3-10110U CPU, integrated UHD graphics, 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 64GB flash memory.
Of course, the party trick of this laptop is the 360-degree hinge that makes this an incredibly versatile portable powerhouse.