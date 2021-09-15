HP Chromebook X2 falls to just $399 — its lowest price yet!

The HP Chromebook X2 with 8-core CPU is a powerful, compact 2-in-1 laptop. If you're bargain hunting for a cheaper Surface Pro alternative, you might find interest in this deal.

For a limited time, you can get the HP Chromebook X2 for just $399 from Best Buy. It normally retails for $599, so that's $200 in savings. It's this 2-in-1 laptop's lowest price ever and one of the best Chromebook deals we've seen all summer.

HP Chromebook X2 deal

HP Chromebook X2: was $599 now $399 @ Best Buy

At $200 off, the new HP Chromebook X2 is one of the most affordable 2-in-1 laptops you can get. It has an 11-inch (2160 x 1440) 2K touchscreen, 2.4-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM Adreno 618 graphics and 64GB of eMMC storage. It also ships with an HP Wireless Rechargeable USI Pen for jotting down notes or sketching. If you're looking for a flexible laptop that gives you the best of both worlds, the HP Chromebook X2 is a solid choice.View Deal

HP manufactures some of the industry's best Windows powered 2-in-1 laptops like the excellent Spectre X360. Its Chromebook X2 convertible caters to Chrome OS users and anyone else who wants flexibility, portability, speed and security.

The laptop in this deal packs an 11-inch (2160 x 1440) 2K touchscreen, 2.4-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Adreno 618 graphics and 64GB of eMMC storage. Moreover, it ships with a stylus — something you don't often see among today's 2-in-1 devices.

Although we didn't test this machine, Chromebook X2 reviews left on Best Buy' site rate it 4.3 out of 5 stars. Satisfied customers praise its solid build quality, decent dual speakers and overall performance. Other users dub the Chromebook X2 a great Lenovo Chromebook Duet alternative.

Connectivity-wise, you get two high-speed USB 3.0 Type C ports, a microSD card reader and a headphone jack. Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 ensures reliable wireless connections.

With a weight 2.6 pounds and 0.3 inches thin, the Chromebook X2 is travel-friendly. It's on par with the Surface Pro 7 (2.4 pounds, 0.3 inches thin) and thinner than the Chromebook Duet (2 pounds, 0.7 inches thin.

If you're in the market for a Chrome OS-charged Surface Pro alternative, the Chromebook X2 is for you.