HP unveils new HP 14-inch and 15.6 inch sustainable laptops

By Hilda Scott
published

HP 14-inch and 15-inch sustainable laptops announced ahead of CES 2023

HP 14-inch Eco Laptop on a wooden desk
(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

HP continues to expand its ever-growing sustainable PC portfolio with a refresh of its flagship laptops. As HP announced Wednesday ahead of CES 2023 which kicks off Jan.5, the next generation of eco-friendly HP 14 and 15.6 inch Laptop PCs will arrive in 2023. 

Leading the charge toward a more sustainable future, HP’s new laptops are made from unique materials. The soon-to-be released HP 14 and 15-inch notebooks are beautiful, compact, and easy on the environment. Each laptop is made from unique materials like ocean-bound plastics, post-consumer recycled plastics, and recycled metals. There's also the HP 14 inch Eco Edition Laptop which incorporates used cooking in the back cover and water-based paint for the keyboard.

HP 14 inch Laptop against a pink background

(Image credit: HP )

HP 14 inch Laptop PCs are powered by either Intel or AMD processors to tackle day-to-day tasks. The base model standard and eco-editions pack a 1080p display, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U 6-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, Intel UHD Graphics and 128GB SSD. Configuration options range up to a 1440p panel, Intel i7-1360P 12-core CPU, Iris Xe Graphics and up to 16GB of RAM. The maximum local storage you can get is up to 1TB SSD.  

The AMD versions offer your choice of a 14-inch (1366 x 768) or (1920 x 1080) display. Hardware ranges from a dual-core Athlon Silver 7120U CPU to the Ryzen 7 7730U 8-core processor. Memory and storage options are on par with the Intel variants. 

HP 15 inch laptop against a pink background

(Image credit: HP )

HP 15.6 inch Laptop PC specs start with a 15.6-inch 768p display, Intel N100 4-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics and 128GB of storage. Other options offer a 15.6 inch 1080p with up to an Intel Core i7-13060P 12-core CPU, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to an Nvidia GeForce MX550 GPU and up to 1TB of SSD storage. 

Due to release later this month, the AMD-charged HP 14 and 15.6 inch Laptop PCs start from $419 and $499, respectively at HP.com. Pricing for the Intel versions are unknown at this time. However, they are expected to be available later this spring. 

Hilda Scott
Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.  