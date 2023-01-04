HP unveils new HP 14-inch and 15.6 inch sustainable laptops

HP continues to expand its ever-growing sustainable PC portfolio with a refresh of its flagship laptops. As HP announced Wednesday ahead of CES 2023 which kicks off Jan.5, the next generation of eco-friendly HP 14 and 15.6 inch Laptop PCs will arrive in 2023.

Leading the charge toward a more sustainable future, HP’s new laptops are made from unique materials. The soon-to-be released HP 14 and 15-inch notebooks are beautiful, compact, and easy on the environment. Each laptop is made from unique materials like ocean-bound plastics, post-consumer recycled plastics, and recycled metals. There's also the HP 14 inch Eco Edition Laptop which incorporates used cooking in the back cover and water-based paint for the keyboard.

(Image credit: HP )

HP 14 inch Laptop PCs are powered by either Intel or AMD processors to tackle day-to-day tasks. The base model standard and eco-editions pack a 1080p display, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U 6-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, Intel UHD Graphics and 128GB SSD. Configuration options range up to a 1440p panel, Intel i7-1360P 12-core CPU, Iris Xe Graphics and up to 16GB of RAM. The maximum local storage you can get is up to 1TB SSD.

The AMD versions offer your choice of a 14-inch (1366 x 768) or (1920 x 1080) display. Hardware ranges from a dual-core Athlon Silver 7120U CPU to the Ryzen 7 7730U 8-core processor. Memory and storage options are on par with the Intel variants.

(Image credit: HP )

HP 15.6 inch Laptop PC specs start with a 15.6-inch 768p display, Intel N100 4-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics and 128GB of storage. Other options offer a 15.6 inch 1080p with up to an Intel Core i7-13060P 12-core CPU, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to an Nvidia GeForce MX550 GPU and up to 1TB of SSD storage.

Due to release later this month, the AMD-charged HP 14 and 15.6 inch Laptop PCs start from $419 and $499, respectively at HP.com. Pricing for the Intel versions are unknown at this time. However, they are expected to be available later this spring.