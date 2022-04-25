How to cancel Netflix — unsubscribe from the streaming service

Unfortunately for the streaming giant, "How to cancel Netflix" is a trending search query on Google, but fortunately for you, we have a step-by-step guide that can free you from Netflix's subscription shackles.

If you're planning on jumping ship, you're not the only one. According to The New York Times, Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers in the first three months of the year. The company reported that it lost subscribers for the first time in 10 years! Android Central polled its readers and discovered that 50% plan to ditch the streaming service; 20% already left.

How to cancel Netflix

Other platforms may make you jump through hoops to deter you from cancelling their service, but Netflix makes it surprisingly easy for subscribers to cut ties from its monthly membership.

1. Make sure you're logged into your Netflix account.

2. Click on your profile icon on the top right.

How to cancel Netflix (Image credit: Future/Peter Norman)

3. Click on "Account."

4. Under "Membership & Billing," click on "Cancel Membership."

How to cancel Netflix (Image credit: Future/Peter Norman)

Of course, as with most cancellation processes, you'll come across some messages designed to convince you, Netflix's valued paying customer, to stick around and keep your subscription. You may see a window asking if you'd like to downgrade instead. If you're still determined to cancel your membership, continue to step five.

How to cancel Netflix (Image credit: Future/Peter Norman)

5. Click on "Finish cancellation."

Your cancellation will be effective at the end of your current billing period. For example, if your next payment would have been due on April 29, you can keep watching your favorite shows and films until that date.