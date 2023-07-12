Hey, listen! Bose QuietComfort headphones just dropped to $229 in Prime Day deal

With a full day of Amazon Prime Day deals still ahead of us, its no wonder we're seeing some of the best headphone deals of the season already.

If you act fast, you can get the Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones are on sale for $229 at Amazon. That's $100 in savings, compared to its original $329. Even at full price, the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are a budget-friendly option compared to the Sony WH-1000XM5s. And for a limited time, you can snag these top-rated noise-blockers for one heck of a bargain.

Simply put, Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are a solid choice if you want the best noise cancelling ear cans money can buy.

Bose QuietComfort 45: $329 $229 @ Amazon

Save $100 on Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones. They boast class-leading noise cancellation, a durable, comfortable design, and up to 24 hours of battery life. Check it out at Best Buy for the same price.

Bose's QuietComfort 45 headphones have comfortably made their way onto the best noise-cancelling headphones list. With 45mm drivers, high-fidelity sound and up to 24 hours of battery life, you can swing life away in your own little world. On the other hand, enabling Aware Mode will let you hear what's going on around you right through the headphones for those times you need to be more in the moment.

During our Bose QuietComfort 45 review, we sing praises about their fantastic sound, quality noise-cancellation and comfortable fit. We gave the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones a solid rating of 4 out of 5 stars plus our coveted Editor's Choice award.

Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones haven't changed much in the design department compared to the previous-gen QuietComfort 35 II model. The over-ear, plastic design has stayed the same, with the same comfy synthetic leather memory foam ear cushions. Our reviewer wore them for an entire workday with no discomfort. In real-world tests, audio was clear and balanced as was call quality.

At 8.5 ounces and 7.3 x 3 x 6 inches, the Bose QC 45 weighs less than most competing headphones. By comparison, the AirPods Pro Max (13.6 ounces, 7.4 x 6.6 x 3.3 inches) are significantly heavier.

