Halo Infinite would have been split into parts if it were an Xbox Series X launch title

Xbox head Phil Spencer spoke about the delay of Halo Infinite on Gary Whitta's Animal Talking show and revealed that if the game had been a launch title on Xbox Series X, it would've been split into parts.

In the Animal Talking interview, Spencer revealed that Halo Infinite would've been shipped out in parts if the scheduled release had gone as planned, but Spencer said that "it just didn’t feel, to all of us, like the Halo release that we would want."

Is Halo Infinite big enough for two parts?

It's unclear whether Halo Infinite would've survived being a two-part game, but thankfully, we won't have to find out. 343 Industries, along with many Halo fans, prefer Halo Infinite to be released as a single experience.

"We're disappointed," Spencer added. "We know it was something people were looking forward to this year, but we're also incredibly committed to deliver a great game, and I think that's the most important thing."

While this puts a damper on the release of the Xbox Series X, fans (including myself) are happy to wait as long as it takes to get a good Halo game for the next generation.

When the announcement for the delay happened, Studio head Chris Lee wrote that the "decision to shift our release is the result of multiple factors that have contributed to development challenges, including the ongoing COVID-related impacts affecting us all this year."

While we only have a vague 2021 release window, we expect Halo Infinite to launch sometime in Q1, so there shouldn't be too long of a wait.