Half-Life 3 confirmed?! Not exactly — but there is new hope

Gamers have been waiting for Half-Life 3 for 17 years, and according to a recent interview with TheGamer, Valve developer Robin Walker shared some info that will give fans hope.

Walker revealed that the beloved series may be far from over. He mostly covered the development process of Half-Life Alyx and the team's thoughts about finally working on a new game for people to enjoy.

Walker said, "All the skepticism about Valve working on Half-Life that’s out there was just as alive within the company itself, and you just resign yourself to thinking that we’re never going to do it." The statement provides us an inside look into the Vale teams' own shock and disbelief that they were going to be making a new Half-Life game, which turned out to be the 2020 VR sensation Half-Life Alyx.

Walker also points out that Valve isn't feigning ignorance to the narrative of the Half-Life series being in Limbo since 2007; he said, "We also knew that Half-Life fans had been stuck in a sort of narrative limbo for a long time now, and we wanted that to change."

In regards to Half-Life Alyx's ending, Walker noted that "We wanted to be excited about the possibility again [...] we gave [you] a red herring where you think you know how it’s going to end with a fully plausible ending and we then subverted that, which were all really important elements that took a lot of iteration and came together towards the end."

Although Walker never directly mentioned Half-Life 3 being in actual development, it's easy to imagine Valve dusting off the Half-Life series due to the over two million copies sold of Half-Life Alyx. That figure is extremely impressive when you consider it was released exclusively as a Steam exclusive VR title.