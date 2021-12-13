Green Monday sale takes $500 off our favorite 2-in-1 laptop

Green Monday deals at Best Buy are now live with discounts of up to $500 off select Windows laptops. If you still have to check items off your gift list, you don't want to miss these last minute savings.

From now until December 16, you can get the Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 laptop for $1,249. Typically, it retails for $1,749, so this deal saves you $500.

This is one of the best Green Monday deals you can get and one of the best laptop deals of the year.

Now $500 off at Best Buy, the Editor's Choice Lenovo Yoga 9i is a capable 2-in-1. This configuration includes a 14-inch, 1080p IPS display, 11th Gen Intel 1.2-GHz Core i7-1185G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe GPU, and 512B SSD.

Lenovo's Yoga 9i is one of our top picks for best 2-in-1 laptops in 2021. The laptop on sale packs a 14-inch, 1080p IPS display, 11th Gen Intel 1.2-GHz Core i7-1185G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe GPU, and 512B SSD.

What sets this convertible laptop apart from its competitors is its unique rotating soundbar with Dolby Atmos speakers. This provides 360-degree immersive sound whether you’re in laptop, tent or tablet mode.

In our Lenovo Yoga 9i review, we praised its fast performance and colorful 14-inch 1080p display. Its endurance was also impressive, lasting 11 hours and 15 minutes on our Laptop Mag battery test. We gave the Lenovo Yoga 9i a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and crowned it with our Editor's Choice award.

So if you're looking for a versatile and powerful personal computer, the Lenovo Yoga 9i fits the bill.

As an alternative, Best Buy also offers the Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 for $699 ($250 off). It has a 14-inch 1080p display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 12GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Best Buy's Green Monday deals end December 16.