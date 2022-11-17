Google Store Black Friday deals 2022: Pixel 7 Pro from $749 and more

Google Store Black Friday deals are live with epic holiday discounts on all things Google. Before Black Friday 2022, the Google Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 are at their lowest price yet.

Right now, you can get the Google Pixel 7 Pro for $749 (opens in new tab) at the Google Store. Usually, you'd expect to pay $899 for it, so that's a discount of $150. Best Buy (opens in new tab) has it for the same price. Google's Black Friday deals preview also reveals a discount of $100 on the Google Pixel 7 — dropping it to just $499 (opens in new tab). Again, Best Buy (opens in new tab) offers this same deal.

I've been using the Pixel 7 Pro as my daily driver for a few weeks now and it's served me well. It has a sleek, premium design, great looking display and remarkably loud and clear speakers. I also love the seamless integration with my Pixelbook Go and Google Chromecast with Android TV. Photos and videos are sharp and clear even at 5x zoom.

Performance is snappy and the screen is perfectly sized to comfortably press the on-screen controls in mobile games like Street Fighter IV Champion Edition. Although the phone gets a little warm during extended gameplay, it didn't lag or shut down.

The new Pixel Pro features a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz display, Google Tensor G2 processor, 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Its rear camera setup includes a 48MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, 50MP wide-angle lens and 12MP ultra-wide angle lens with autofocus. For video calling and self portraits, there's a 10.8MP embedded in the front camera. It's also IP68 rated dust-and water resistant with a 24-hour rated battery life. I can go a full day without charging the Pixel 7 Pro, so that's right in line with Google's promise.

So if you're due for a new Android phone or know someone who is, the Pixel Pro is a solid choice.

Google Store Black Friday deals are now live, see our favorite discounts below.

Google Store Black Friday deals 2022

Google Pixel 7 Pro: $899 $749 @ Google Store

Google Pixel 7: $599 $499 @ Google Store

Save $100 on the Pixel 7 at Google Store starting November 16. The Google Pixel 7 packs a 6.3-inch FHD+ 90Hz display, Google Tensor G2 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. For capturing and recording images, it has a 50MP wide and 12MP ultrawide lens dual camera on the back with 10.8MP front camera. Google rates its battery life as up to 24 hours. It's IP68 rated dust-and water resistant and has a rated battery life of up to 24 hours.

Google Pixel 6a: $449 $299 @ Google Store

Save $150 on the Google Pixel 6a. It features a tactile alloy frame and 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display, Google Tensor processor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. For capturing and recording images, it has a 12.2MP wide and 12 ultrawide lens dual camera on the back and an 8MP front camera. Google rates the phone's 4,410 mAh battery life at 24+ hours.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series: $99 $64 @ Google Store

Save $35 on the Pixel Buds and pick up Google's earbuds for an all-time low price. They feature 12mm custom drivers for a deep, clear sound, multiple ear tip sizes for a snug fit, and beamforming mics for clear calls.