Google Pixel Buds Pro drop to new price low of $149 among today's best audio deals

Google's Pixel Buds Pro just hit a new price low among today's early Black Friday deals. That said, you don't have to wait to get the best price on these excellent wireless earbuds.

Right now, Amazon offers the GooglePixel Buds Pro for $149 (opens in new tab). Normally, they cost $200, so that's $50 in savings. This marks a new all-time low price for the Pixel Buds Pro. This is one of the best early Black Friday deals we've seen this season.

Walmart (opens in new tab) and just about every other retailer offers this same deal.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel Buds Pro: $199 $149 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on the Google Pixel Buds Pro — the brand's best wireless earbuds yet. They feature 11mm drivers and a 6-core audio chip for stellar audio performance — free of background noise. IPX4 water-and-sweat resistant, the Pixel Buds Pro are great for workouts.

We reviewed the Pixel Buds Pro and loved their comfortable, lightweight design, great audio performance and powerful ANC. The Pixel Buds Pro's battery tapped out at 6 hours and 43 minutes during testing. We gave the Google Pixel Buds Pro an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars — backed by our Editor's Choice Award.

Like most other wireless earbuds, the Pixel Buds Pro features on-ear tap controls and customizable options. With the free Google Pixel Buds app, you may rename your earbuds, manage ANC/Transparency mode and access the Volume EQ.

If comfort, endurance and great audio performance are what you're looking for, the Pixel Buds Pro ticks all the boxes.