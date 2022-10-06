Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro deals — get a free phone with trade-in

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro preorder deals help save you tons on your upgrade. Pricing for the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro start at $599 and $899, respectively. Google's latest phones are slated for an October 13 release date, however, Pixel 7 deals are out today.

Preorder the new Google Pixel 7 at Best Buy for $599 (opens in new tab) and get a free $100 Best Buy gift card. Or preorder the Google Pixel Pro for $899 and receive a $200 Best Buy gift card. And what's more, you'll save up to $400 on either Pixel 7 phone when you trade-in an eligible device.

This is one the best phone deals you can get this fall.

Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro join the ranks of today's best smartphones. The Google Pixel 7 boasts a 6.3-inch FHD+ 90Hz display, Google Tensor G2 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It packs a 50MP wide and 12MP ultrawide dual lens primary camera and 10.8MP front camera. IP68 rated dust-and water resistant, the Pixel 7 has a rated battery life of up to 24 hours.

The Pixel Pro's specs sheet lists a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz display, Google Tensor G2 processor, 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Its rear camera setup includes a 48MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, 50MP wide-angle lens and 12MP ultra-wide angle lens with autofocus. For video calling and self portraits, there's a 10.8MP embedded in the front camera. It's also IP68 rated dust-and water resistant with a 24-hour rated battery life.

Preorders ship to arrive by October 13.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7 (Preorder): $599 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Preorder the Google Pixel 7 starting from $599 at Best Buy and get a free $100 Best Buy e-Gift Card. Preorders ship to arrive by October 13.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7 Pro (Pre-order): $899 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Preorder the Google Pixel 7 Pro starting at $899 from Best Buy and get a free $200 Best Buy e-Gift Card. Preorders ship to arrive by October 13.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7 (Preorder): $599 free @ AT&T (opens in new tab) w/ trade-in

New and existing AT&T customers can get a free Google Pixel 7 or up to $800 off the Google Pixel 7 Pro, with eligible trade-ins. Consumers can also take advantage of AT&T's buy one Google Pixel Watch and get one free offer. Preorders ship to arrive by October 13.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7 Pro (Pre-order): $899 up to $800 off @ AT&T w/ trade-in (opens in new tab)

New and existing AT&T customers can get a free Google Pixel 7 or up to $800 off the Google Pixel 7 Pro, with eligible trade-ins. Consumers can also take advantage of AT&T's buy one Google Pixel Watch and get one free offer. Preorders ship to arrive by October 13.