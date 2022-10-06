Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro deals — get a free phone with trade-in

By Hilda Scott
published

Preorder deals for Google's new Pixel 7 phones

Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel Pro smartphones
(Image credit: Google, Laptop Mag)

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro preorder deals help save you tons on your upgrade. Pricing for the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro start at $599 and $899, respectively. Google's latest phones are slated for an October 13 release date, however, Pixel 7 deals are out today. 

Preorder the new Google Pixel 7 at Best Buy for $599 (opens in new tab) and get a free $100 Best Buy gift card. Or preorder the Google Pixel Pro for $899 and receive a $200 Best Buy gift card. And what's more, you'll save up to $400 on either Pixel 7 phone when you trade-in an eligible device. 

This is one the best phone deals you can get this fall.

Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro join the ranks of today's best smartphones. The Google Pixel 7 boasts a 6.3-inch FHD+ 90Hz display, Google Tensor G2 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It packs a 50MP wide and 12MP ultrawide dual lens primary camera and 10.8MP front camera. IP68 rated dust-and water resistant, the Pixel 7 has a rated battery life of up to 24 hours. 

The Pixel Pro's specs sheet lists a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz display, Google Tensor G2 processor, 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Its rear camera setup includes a 48MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, 50MP wide-angle lens and 12MP ultra-wide angle lens with autofocus. For video calling and self portraits, there's a 10.8MP embedded in the front camera. It's also IP68 rated dust-and water resistant with a 24-hour rated battery life. 

Preorders ship to arrive by October 13.

Google Pixel 7 (Preorder): $599 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Google Pixel 7 (Preorder): $599 @ Best Buy
Preorder the Google Pixel 7 starting from $599 at Best Buy and get a free $100 Best Buy e-Gift Card. Preorders ship to arrive by October 13.

Google Pixel 7 Pro (Pre-order): $899 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Google Pixel 7 Pro (Pre-order): $899 @ Best Buy
Preorder the Google Pixel 7 Pro starting at $899 from Best Buy and get a free $200 Best Buy e-Gift Card. Preorders ship to arrive by October 13.

Google Pixel 7 (Preorder): $599 free @ AT&T (opens in new tab) w/ trade-in
Google Pixel 7 (Preorder): $599 free @ AT&T w/ trade-in
New and existing AT&T customers can get a free Google Pixel 7 or up to $800 off the Google Pixel 7 Pro, with eligible trade-ins. Consumers can also take advantage of AT&T's buy one Google Pixel Watch and get one free offer. Preorders ship to arrive by October 13.

Google Pixel 7 Pro (Pre-order): $899 up to $800 off @ AT&T w/ trade-in (opens in new tab)
Google Pixel 7 Pro (Pre-order): $899 up to $800 off @ AT&T w/ trade-in
New and existing AT&T customers can get a free Google Pixel 7 or up to $800 off the Google Pixel 7 Pro, with eligible trade-ins. Consumers can also take advantage of AT&T's buy one Google Pixel Watch and get one free offer. Preorders ship to arrive by October 13.

Google Pixel 6a: $449 $349 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Google Pixel 6a: $449 $349 @ Amazon
Save $100 on the Google Pixel 6a ahead of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. 

Hilda Scott
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.  