Google Pixel 4a 5G hits all-time low price of $449

Although it's not Google's flagship phone, the Pixel 4a 5G is still one of the best smartphones to buy. It offers nearly the same features as the Pixel 5 and forthcoming Pixel 5a for a cheaper price.

Currently, Amazon has the unlocked Google Pixel 4a 5G on sale for $449. Usually, this phone retails for $499, so that's a $50 in savings. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this Android phone. If you're on the hunt for an affordable unlocked 5G device, it's one of the best phone deals available right now. B&H has it on sale for the same price.

Pixel 4a 5G deal

Unlocked Google Pixel 4a 5G: was$499 now $449 @ Amazon

At $50 off, the Pixel 4a 5G is one of the best smartphones for the money. It packs a 6.2-inch (2340 x 1080p) OLED display, 2.4GHz Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. This unlocked phone is GSM + CDMA / 4G LTE + 5G compatible for activation on just about any wireless carrier network. B&H has it on sale for the same price.View Deal

Google's Pixel 4a 5G houses much of the same hardware found in the $699 Pixel 5. If you can live without wireless charging, a 90Hz display, and an extra 2GB of RAM, the Pixel 4a 5G is the better value. Factory unlocked, this Pixel 4a 5G is GSM + CDMA compatible for activation on just about any wireless carrier network.

The Pixel phone in this deal packs a 6.2-inch (1080 x 2340) OLED display, 2.4GHz Snapdragon 765G octa-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. For capturing life's fleeting moments, the Pixel 4a 5G sports a 12.2MP rear camera with 1080p @ 240 fps video recording. There's an 8MP camera on the front for taking self-portraits.

In our Pixel 4a 5G review, we loved its affordable price, excellent cameras, and reliable updates. After rigorous testing, we gave the Pixel 4a 5G a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award.

Design-wise, the Pixel 4a 5G basically looks like a supersized Pixel 4a. It retains the same polycarbonate build, minimal bezels and hole-punch camera on the top-left corner of the screen. The familiar rear squircle single-lens camera sits beside a circular biometric fingerprint sensor.

Weighing in at 5.93 ounces and measuring 6.1 x 2.9 x 0.3 inches, the Pixel 4a 5G has a bigger footprint than its siblings. It's heavier than the Pixel 4a (5.04 ounces, 5.7 x 2.7 x 0.3 inches) and Pixel 5 (5.33 ounces, 5.70 x 2.77 x 0.31 inches). Connectivity-wise, the Pixel 4a 5G equips you with a USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

So if you're looking for an unlocked phone under $500, at $449, the Pixel 4a 5G is an excellent value.