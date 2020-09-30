Golden Joystick Awards 2020: The nominees and how to vote for your favorite games!

The 2020 Golden Joystick Awards, presented by our sister site GamesRadar, is right around the corner. It's the world's biggest public-voted games awards where you — yes, you — have the power to propel your favorite video games into praise-filled glory for being masterpieces.
Whether you're still reeling from playing The Last of Us II or you are darn-near addicted to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you've got a chance to express your passion for your favorite games by voting for the best Golden Joystick Awards nominees.
The 2020 Golden Joystick Awards: How to vote for your favorite games
You can vote for your favorite games here at GamesRadar.
Voting starts today across several notable categories, including Best Multiplayer Game, Mobile Game of the Year, Best Game Community and PC Game of the Year. Hell, there's even a Most Wanted category for highly anticipated not-yet-released games such as Hitman 3 and Halo Infinite.
You'll also find some new categories this year such as Best Family Game and Best Game Community.
2020 Golden Joystick Awards nominees
The Golden Joystick Awards analyzes the last 12 months of gaming to offer well-deserved praise and recognition to the most buzzworthy, thrilling and addicting games. Here are some of the nominees of the 2020 Golden Joystick Awards.
PlayStation Game of the Year
- The Last of Us Part II
- Nioh 2
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Marvel's Iron Man VR
- Spelunky 2
- Dreams
- Fall Guys
Xbox Game of the Year
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Bleeding Edge
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Wasteland 3
- Yakuza 0
- Tell Me Why
PC Game of the Year
- Paradise Killer
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Hades
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
- Crusader Kings III
- Valorant
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Death Stranding
Best Indie Game
- Kentucky Route Zero
- Factorio
- Spelunky 2
- Paradise Killer
- Creaks
- Hades
- Lair of the Clockwork God
- Necrobarista
eSports Game of the Year
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- League Of Legends
- Valorant
- Fortnite
- NTT IndyCar Series iRacing
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- FIFA 20
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Nintendo Game of the Year
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Pokemon Sword & Shield
- Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars
- Paper Mario: The Origami King
- Super Mario Bros. 35
- Ninjala
- Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
Mobile Game of the Year
- Game of Thrones: Tale of Crows
- Lego Builder's Journey
- Little Orpheus
- Next Stop Nowhere
- Roundguard
- Bird Alone
- A Monster's Expedition
- If Found...
Voting opens today and closes on November 2. Click here to view more categories and nominees. Stay tuned for the 2020 Golden Joystick Awards show — it has been confirmed for this November in a new, all-digital format.