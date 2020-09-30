Golden Joystick Awards 2020: The nominees and how to vote for your favorite games!

The 2020 Golden Joystick Awards, presented by our sister site GamesRadar, is right around the corner. It's the world's biggest public-voted games awards where you — yes, you — have the power to propel your favorite video games into praise-filled glory for being masterpieces.

Whether you're still reeling from playing The Last of Us II or you are darn-near addicted to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you've got a chance to express your passion for your favorite games by voting for the best Golden Joystick Awards nominees.

The 2020 Golden Joystick Awards: How to vote for your favorite games

You can vote for your favorite games here at GamesRadar.

Voting starts today across several notable categories, including Best Multiplayer Game, Mobile Game of the Year, Best Game Community and PC Game of the Year. Hell, there's even a Most Wanted category for highly anticipated not-yet-released games such as Hitman 3 and Halo Infinite.

You'll also find some new categories this year such as Best Family Game and Best Game Community.

2020 Golden Joystick Awards nominees

The Golden Joystick Awards analyzes the last 12 months of gaming to offer well-deserved praise and recognition to the most buzzworthy, thrilling and addicting games. Here are some of the nominees of the 2020 Golden Joystick Awards.

PlayStation Game of the Year

The Last of Us Part II

Nioh 2

Ghost of Tsushima

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Marvel's Iron Man VR

Spelunky 2

Dreams

Fall Guys

Xbox Game of the Year

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2

Deep Rock Galactic

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Bleeding Edge

Minecraft Dungeons

Wasteland 3

Yakuza 0

Tell Me Why

PC Game of the Year

Paradise Killer

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Hades

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Crusader Kings III

Valorant

Half-Life: Alyx

Death Stranding

Best Indie Game

Kentucky Route Zero

Factorio

Spelunky 2

Paradise Killer

Creaks

Hades

Lair of the Clockwork God

Necrobarista

eSports Game of the Year

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

League Of Legends

Valorant

Fortnite

NTT IndyCar Series iRacing

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

FIFA 20

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Nintendo Game of the Year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Pokemon Sword & Shield

Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch

Super Mario 3D All-Stars

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Super Mario Bros. 35

Ninjala

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics

Mobile Game of the Year

Game of Thrones: Tale of Crows

Lego Builder's Journey

Little Orpheus

Next Stop Nowhere

Roundguard

Bird Alone

A Monster's Expedition

If Found...

Voting opens today and closes on November 2. Click here to view more categories and nominees. Stay tuned for the 2020 Golden Joystick Awards show — it has been confirmed for this November in a new, all-digital format.