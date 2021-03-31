Gigabyte G5 with RTX 3060 GPU now £100 off in huge gaming laptop deal

The latest crop of gaming laptops is filled with ray tracing-capable monsters with performance as stunning as their prices are high. So, when we find deep price cuts, we pay attention and spotlight them for any enthusiasts looking to make the jump.

Gigabyte’s G5 over at Box.co.uk is a key example of that because right now, there is a £100 saving on this powerhouse with RTX 3060 graphics.

Gigabyte G5: was £1,499.97 now £1,399.97 @ Box.co.uk

Packing plenty of power into a surprisingly affordable package, Gigabyte’s G5 sports a 10th gen Intel Core i7 CPU, GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB GDDR6, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB M.2 SSD. Up top for peak performance on the go is a 15.6-inch FHD 240Hz display and comfortable keyboard.View Deal

Now, when it comes to measuring the value for money of a gaming laptop, the key metric is how much power-per-pound a manufacturer stuffs into a sleek chassis. For this Gigabyte G5, the answer is “a lot.”

Up top, you have a spacious trackpad and keyboard for gameplay, alongside a gorgeous 1080p display with a 240Hz refresh rate and powerful Nahimic 3 virtual 7.1 surround sound tech.

But what about under the hood? There’s an Intel Core i7-10870H octa-core processor with a speed up to 5GHz, alongside a beefy GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB GDDR6. Multitasking is handled with 16GB DDR4 and the 512GB NVMe SSD is both spacious and allows for super-fast load times.

And with this £100 price cut, that makes for some serious value. So, whether you’re an enthusiast looking for a portable upgrade or a first-timer with some savings built up, this is a great option.