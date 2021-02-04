Gigabyte Aorus 15G gaming laptop now $200 off in epic deal

Gigabyte Aorus 15G now $200 off at Amazon and Best Buy

When you think of the best gaming laptops , Gigabyte is a manufacturer that you find regularly on that list. And for a limited time only, you can save big on the brand’s beasty Aorus 15G gaming rig with RTX 2060 graphics.

Right now over at Amazon and Best Buy , you can get $200 off and buy one for just $1,199.99!

Gigabyte Aorus 15.6-inch gaming laptop: was $1,399.99 now $1,199.99 @ Amazon

This portable powerhouse packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) thin bezel 144Hz IPS matte display, 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU with 8GB of graphics memory. View Deal

Offering insanely big bang for your buck at this price, Gigabyte’s Aorus features a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H CPU and dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM. For multitasking, you have 16GB DDR4 RAM, and programs load at high speeds on the 512GB M.2 SSD.

But this isn’t just a good laptop for gaming, this offers plenty of performance for a graphically demanding workflow like photo or video editing. That’s made even better with the Pantone-calibrated 15.6-inch display that covers 100% of the sRGB color gamut and comes with a virtually zero bezel design.