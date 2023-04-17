Get up to $500 from Microsoft by trading in an old laptop — what's yours worth?

Got an old laptop lying around collecting dust? Why not turn that hunk of junk into cash? Thanks to its new online trade-in program, if your laptop fits its criteria (and it's among the list of accepted notebooks, convertibles, gaming laptops, and more), you may get up to $500 — straight to your bank account.

To maximize your earnings, the laptop must be in working condition, come with a charger, and other specifications. The best part is that your laptop doesn't have to be a Microsoft laptop to take advantage of the Redmond-based tech giant's online trade-in program.

How does Microsoft's Online Trade-in Program work?

If you're interested in participating in Microsoft's online trade-in program, you'll first have to check the eligibility of your used laptop and get a trade-in value. You can do that by clicking here. (opens in new tab)

You'll be asked to select your device type followed by the brand. Microsoft accepts old laptops from the following OEMS:

Acer

Apple

Asus

Dell

HP

Lenovo

Microsoft

Razer

Sager

Samsung

Sony

Toshiba

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Next, you'll be asked whether your laptop is in working or not working condition. The former will, of course, maximize your earnings. What constitutes as a "working" laptop? Check out Microsoft's description below.

Must power on and boot all the way to desktop

All keys on the keyboard must work, including volume and mute

No cracks nor dead pixels

Housing must be completely intact without any cracks or missing parts

No etchings or asset tags

Must support normal operation without charger support

All other facets must function normally, including (but not limited to) wireless connectivity

You may also be prompted to select your laptop's storage and RAM configuration. Finally, you'll be asked whether you have the charger that comes with the laptop.

Once your laptop's been appraised with a trade-in value, you must create an account with Teladvance (a company that specializes in recycling electronics), print out a prepaid label, and ship it out within 15 days. After everything is finalized on Teladvance's end, you'll get paid via PayPal or your bank in less than two weeks.

If Teladvance rejects your laptop, it will recycle it or return it back to you for free.

You can trade in tablets, gaming consoles, and phones. For example, if you trade in a 1TB iPhone 14 Pro Max with Microsoft, you'll get $700 back in return. Some may argue that they can get a better deal from other channels, but Microsoft's online trade-in program lets you get rid of your space-wasting junk without dealing with seller competition, listing fees, challenging buyers, and other hassles.