Get the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 for its lowest ever price — Daily Deals

By published

A huge saving on the Surface Pro 8!

Daily Deals
(Image credit: Future)

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is now £170 off — taking the price down to an all time low of £829.

With 11th Gen Intel power, a gorgeous display and all the versatility of a Surface, this is a great tablet/laptop hybrid with enough performance for all your day-to-day tasks.

But not only that, you can pick up Back 4 Blood for under £15, save big on the M1 iPad Pro and more!

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Microsoft Surface Pro 8: was £999 now £829 @ Microsoft

Microsoft Surface Pro 8: was £999 now £829 @ Microsoft
At £170 off, the Surface Pro 8 is at its lowest price yet. Our new favorite 2-in-1 tablet, it scored a high rating of 4 out of 5 stars with us for its gorgeous display, powerful performance and excellent webcam. The tablet in this deal has a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) touch screen, 2.4-GHz Intel Evo Core i5-1145G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of fast SSD storage. 

View Deal
Back 4 Blood (PS5): was £17.95 now £14.95 @ The Game Collection

Back 4 Blood (PS5): was £17.95 now £14.95 @ The Game Collection
The Zombie shooter that I loved when I reviewed it, Back 4 Blood is available for dirt cheap — offering amazing value for money for what you get.

View Deal
Razer Blade 17: was £2,999 now £1,999 @ eBuyer with code RAZER500

Razer Blade 17: was £2,999 now £1,999 @ eBuyer with code RAZER500
The big one. The Razer Blade Pro 17 sports a gorgeous 17.3-inch display up top with 100% sRGB color gamut and a 300Hz refresh rate, Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, 32GB dual channel DDR4 RAM and a 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD.

View Deal
Apple iPad Pro 11 (M1, 128GB): was £749 now £699 @ Amazon

Apple iPad Pro 11 (M1, 128GB): was £749 now £699 @ Amazon
Amazon is slashing £50 off the 128GB model 11-inch iPad Pro. Apple's big-screen 2021 iPad Pro packs a 11-inch Liquid Retina Display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Apple's blazing M1 processor, and a storage capacity of 128GB. The iPad Pro 12.9 supports Apple Pencil (2nd generation) and works with Apple's Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio.

View Deal
New AirPods Pro: was £239 now £174 @ Amazon

New AirPods Pro: was £239 now £174 @ Amazon
Apple's new AirPods Pro are already £64 off. These sneakily updated earbuds bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support. But unlike the previous gen, this brings MagSafe charging to the party.

View Deal
Asus TUF Dash F15 (RTX 3070): was £1,399 now £1,049 @ Box.co.uk

Asus TUF Dash F15 (RTX 3070): was £1,399 now £1,049 @ Box.co.uk
A portable powerhouse of a system that can hang with the latest and greatest of graphically intense games. This configuration features an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, RTX 3070 graphics, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD — all of which powers a vivid 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate up top. 

View Deal
OnePlus Nord 2: was £399 now £279 @ Amazon with discount applied

OnePlus Nord 2: was £399 now £279 @ Amazon with discount applied
The OnePlus Nord 2 represents a true return to form for the brand — a great affordable mid range phone with all round power, awesome cameras and excellent battery life.

View Deal
Xbox Series X: in stock for £449 @ Amazon

Xbox Series X: in stock for £449 @ Amazon
In our Xbox Series X review, we gave a high rating of 4/5 stars for its powerful performance, ridiculously fast load times and its excellent backward compatibility. It's the Editor's Choice gaming machine. This console is in such high demand that it sells out fast.

View Deal

Looking for more deals?

Every day, we scour the internet for the best bargains for your buck. Check out these lists for the most up-to-date curated selection of savings worth every penny.

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Tablets
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Screen Type
Arrow
Graphics Card
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 5,012 deals
Filters
Arrow
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
(256GB Intel Core i5)
Our Review
1
Microsoft Surface Pro 8-13"...
Amazon
$1,199.99
View Deal
MSI GF65
Our Review
2
MSI - GF65 THIN 15.6" Gaming...
Best Buy
$999.99
View Deal
Alienware m15 R4
Our Review
3
Alienware M15 R4 Gaming...
Dell
View Deal
Razer Blade 17 (2022)
Our Review
4
Razer Blade 17 - QHD 165Hz -...
Razer
View Deal
Gigabyte AERO 17 HDR XC
Our Review
5
GIGABYTE AERO 17 HDR XC -...
Walmart
View Deal
Apple AirPods Pro
Our Review
6
Apple AirPods Pro with...
BHPhoto
View Deal
Apple AirPods Pro
Our Review
7
Apple AirPods Pro
Target
View Deal
Razer Blade 14
Our Review
8
Razer Blade 14...
Microsoft US
View Deal
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro
Our Review
9
Legion 5 Pro Gen 6 AMD (16”)...
Lenovo USA
View Deal
Acer Predator Helios 300
Our Review
10
Acer Predator Helios 300...
Verishop
View Deal
Load more deals
Jason England
Jason England

 Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a writer at Laptop Mag. He takes a particular interest in writing articles and creating videos about laptops, headphones and games. He has previously written for Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already. 