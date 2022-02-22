Get £100 off the M1 Pro MacBook Pro right now: Daily Deals

By published

The latest MacBook is getting a big discount

Any Apple fans out there? Today's your lucky day. Right now, you can snag the M1 Pro-armed 14-inch MacBook Pro for £100 off the RRP!

As you can read in our MacBook Pro 14 review, this is a monster pro user machine with a belter of a processor inside, incredible battery life and a premium build quality that is sure to last you for years.

Not only that, but you can get £200 off a Lenovo Legion 5 with RTX 3060, get over 50% off Far Cry 6 and more.

The newly released 14-inch MacBook Pro is already £100 off on Currys. It starts with an 8-core M1 Pro chip (upgradeable to M1 Max), gorgeous mini LED display, 16GB RAM, 14-core GPU and 512GB of storage. 

The Lenovo Legion 5 is one of the best gaming laptops to buy. This machine has a 15.6-inch 1080p display and 2.9-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H 8-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs sheet are an Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU and a 512GB SSD. 

The newly released 14-inch MacBook Pro is already £100 off on Currys. It starts with an 8-core M1 Pro chip (upgradeable to M1 Max), gorgeous mini LED display, 16GB RAM, 14-core GPU and 512GB of storage. 

Yes, it's just £2 off but when it comes to Switch deals, every little penny helps. This return to Wii Sports for the Switch is sure as hell going to be a multiplayer banger just like the last one.

The performance of the Logitech G403 hero is undeniably incredible for its price. This wired gaming mouse has 6 programmable buttons for custom gaming and adjustable weights which allow the user to control how movement feels.

Horizon Forbidden West is set to be one of the biggest releases of 2022 — continuing Aloy's story in this one-of-a-kind universe of robot dinosaurs. And now, thanks to the free PS5 upgrade option, you can get it for over £10 less than if you got the actual PS5 version.

Kirby's latest adventure is looking amazing on Switch — especially the strange new addition of being able to eat cars. Explore abandoned structures from a past civilisation and save the kidnapped Wardle Dees.

Feeling the constraints of your on-board PS5 storage? The WD Black SN850 Gen 4 SSD works with your next-gen console and you can pick up a massive 2TB version with the heatsink included for less than £300.

Now £155 off at eBuyer, the Acer Nitro 5 is one of the cheapest RTX 3070 laptops available. This laptop packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H, 16GB of RAM, and RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory. A 1TB PCIe SSD provides fast and ample file storage. 

 Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a writer at Laptop Mag. He specializes in finding the best deals to make sure you never pay more than you should for gadgets! Jason takes a particular interest in writing and creating videos about laptops, headphones and games. He has previously written for Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already. 