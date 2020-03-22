Get Apple’s gorgeous iPad Pro 2020 wallpapers right now

If you caught any of our iPad Pro (2020) coverage this week, you may have been wowed not just by the new hardware and Magic Keyboard with trackpad, but also the gorgeous wallpapers Apple used for the new tablets.

The iPad Pros won't ship until next week, but if you want to get a little part of the experience now, then you can download the wallpapers for a number of different Apple devices thanks to graphic designers @AR72014 and @FlareZephyr on Twitter (via 9to5Mac).

AR7 extracted two of the wallpapers directly from iPad OS 13.4 and specifically resized them for the iPhone 11 variants, iPads, and all other iPhones.

They are nicely organized and available for download via his Google Drive link.

The other designer, Fabio Scarparo, had a little more work to do, as the red, blue, and purple wallpaper was not part of the iPad OS 13.4 files. So he recreated it from the press images and then increased the resolution and sharpened it. It's now a fairly massive 5450 x 4084 resolution file that you can download from his Dropbox.

Apple always manages to do an excellent job with these wallpapers, which really play up the strengths of its displays. It would be a shame to limit them to the new iPad Pros.