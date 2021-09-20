Get a free iPhone 13 Pro from T-Mobile — here's how

Trending

(Image credit: Apple )

iPhone 13 deals are now live at T-Mobile which is the nation’s largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network. If you're due for an upgrade, here's how to get a free iPhone 13 from T-Mobile.  

When you pre-order the iPhone 13 Pro for $999 from T-Mobile, get up to $1,000 off when you trade-in an eligible device. As a bonus incentive, T-Mobile is tossing in lifetime trade-in credits of up $800 off towards a new iPhone every two years. 

This is one of the best phone deals out there. 

As an alternative, you can get up to $1,000 off in trade-in credit toward any iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 series smartphone. To get this deal, you must trade-in an eligible device and activate your new iPhone 13 on a T-Mobile Magenta Max plan.

“Customers can get the powerful new iPhone 13 today, lock in its value, and upgrade to the latest iPhone every two years…Forever,” T-Mobile EVP of Consumer Group, Jon Freier said in a statement.

T-Mobile's iPhone 13 deals don't stop there. For a limited time, you can save 50% on the iPhone 13 Pro when you trade-in an eligible device on any T-Mobile plan other than Magenta Max. Or, receive up to $500 in trade-in credits toward the iPhone 13, iPhone mini or iPhone 13 Pro Max.

If you need an extra phone for a family member, T-Mobile has a BOGO offer that you'll love. When you buy one $799 iPhone 13 from T-Mobile, you'll get a second iPhone 13 for free. To qualify for this deal, you must open a new line on any T-Mobile plan.

Your T-Mobile trade-in credits will appear on your monthly service bill over the course of 30 months.

The iPhone 13 with 5G support puts the power of T-Mobile’s 5G network in the palm of your hand. The Un-carrier network's broad coverage and super-fast speeds lets you do more when you're on the go.

T-Mobile iPhone 13 deals

Apple iPhone 13 Pro: free w/ trade-in @ T-Mobile
Pre-order the iPhone 13 starting at $999 from T-Mobile and get up to $1,000 off. What's more, T-Mobile is bundling this deal with up to $800 off in lifetime trade-in credits for future iPhone grades. To get this deal you must trade-in an eligible device and activate the iPhone 13 on a T-Mobile Magenta Max plan. Your cash-back will appear on your monthly bill over the course of 30- months. The iPhone 13 Pro features a 6.1 inch OLED display with ProMotion, Apple A15 Bionic processor, 5-core GPU and up to 1TB of storage. iPhone 13 pre-orders are expected to ship to arrive by September 24.View Deal

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in @ T-Mobile
Preorder the iPhone 13 Pro Max starting at $1,099 from T-Mobile and get up to $1,000 off. What's more, T-Mobile is bundling this deal with up to $800 off in lifetime trade-in credits for future iPhone grades. To get this deal you must trade-in an eligible device and activate the iPhone 13 on a T-Mobile Magenta Max plan. Your cash-back will appear on your monthly bill over the course of 30- months. The iPhone 13 Pro Max features a 6.7 inch OLED display with ProMotion, Apple A15 Bionic processor, 5-core GPU and up to 1TB of storage. iPhone 13 pre-orders are expected to ship to arrive by September 24.View Deal

Apple iPhone 13: free w/ trade-in @ T-Mobile
Preorder the iPhone Phone 13 starting from $799 from T-Mobile and get up to $1,000 off. What's more, T-Mobile is bundling this deal with up to $800 off in lifetime trade-in credits for future iPhone grades. To get this deal you must trade-in an eligible device and activate the iPhone 13 on a T-Mobile Magenta Max plan. Your cash-back will appear on your monthly bill over the course of 30- months. The Apple iPhone 13 packs a 6.1-inch OLED display, Apple's new A15 Bionic chip, 4-core GPU and up to 512GB of storage. iPhone 13 pre-orders are expected to ship to arrive by September 24.View Deal

Apple iPhone 13 mini: free w/ trade-in @ T-Mobile
Preorder the iPhone 13 mini starting at $699 from T-Mobile and get up to $1,000 off. What's more, T-Mobile is bundling this deal with up to $800 off in lifetime trade-in credits for future iPhone grades. To get this deal you must trade-in an eligible device and activate the iPhone 13 on a T-Mobile Magenta Max plan. Your cash-back will appear on your monthly bill over the course of 30- months. The Apple iPhone 13 mini packs a 5.4-inch OLED display, Apple's new A15 Bionic chip, 4-core GPU and up to 512GB of storage. iPhone 13 pre-orders are expected to ship to arrive by September 24.View Deal

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.  