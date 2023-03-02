Gamers! Get 69 games and more for $30 and aid Türkiye-Syria earthquake relief

In a quest to aid the Türkiye-Syria earthquake relief, Humble Bundle is offering 72 items for just $30. 100% of the proceeds will go to Direct Relief, International Medical Corps, and Save the Children in support of their ongoing Türkiye-Syria quake relief efforts.
The Türkiye-Syria earthquake relief bundle (opens in new tab) features 69 games, including Gotham Knights, Ghostrunner, Pathfinder: Kingmaker, Payday 2, XCOM 2, Euro Truck Sim 2, and more. You'll also get two Starfinder TTRPG books and ten volumes of Image Comics’ Eisner Award-winning graphic novel series Saga.
All of the games and comics in this bundle are available on Steam for Windows — and some for Mac and Linux too.
Help while you can because this deal will not last forever. The bundle runs until March 8 at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT / 7 pm GMT.
I haven't played a lot of these games, but you best believe I'm about to. There's nothing like gaming for a good cause. Here's a full list of the games available in the bundle (thanks PC Gamer (opens in new tab)).
- Gotham Knights
- Sunlight
- Orbital Racer
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Edition
- Guns & Fishes
- Rym 9000
- Space Crew: Legendary Edition
- Worms Rumble
- Symmetry
- Planet TD
- Lust From Beyond: M Edition
- Pilgrims
- Ghostrunner
- Farming Simulator 17
- Project Chemistry
- Alchemist's Castle
- Soul Searching
- Soulflow
- Harmony's Odyssey
- Payday 2
- Izmir: An Independence Simulator
- Mount & Blade: Warband
- Strange Brigade
- Backbone
- Death Squared
- Cats and the Other Lives
- Hyper Gunsport
- Into the Pit
- Detached: Non-VR Edition
- Hack 'n' Slash
- Quadrata
- Monaco
- 112 Operator
- Pill Baby
- Remnants of Naezith
- X-Morph: Defense Complete Pack
- Agent in Depth
- Doughlings: Arcade
- Lighthouse Keeper
- Non-Stop Raiders
- Guilty Gear X2 #Reload
- Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones
- Stacking
- Armello
- Arcade Spirits
- Euro Truck Simulator 2
- Meow Express
- XEL
- System Shock Enhanced Edition
- System Shock 2
- Zombie Driver HD Complete Edition
- Pixcross
- The Amazing American Circus
- XCOM 2
- Stick Fight
- Doughlings: Invasion
- Flynn: Son of Crimson
- stikir
- Little Orpheus
- 911 Operator
- Firegirl: Hack 'n Splash Rescue DX
- Frick, Inc
- Soulblight
- The Inner World
- Calico
- Ticket to Ride