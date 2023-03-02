Gamers! Get 69 games and more for $30 and aid Türkiye-Syria earthquake relief

In a quest to aid the Türkiye-Syria earthquake relief, Humble Bundle is offering 72 items for just $30. 100% of the proceeds will go to Direct Relief, International Medical Corps, and Save the Children in support of their ongoing Türkiye-Syria quake relief efforts.

The Türkiye-Syria earthquake relief bundle (opens in new tab) features 69 games, including Gotham Knights, Ghostrunner, Pathfinder: Kingmaker, Payday 2, XCOM 2, Euro Truck Sim 2, and more. You'll also get two Starfinder TTRPG books and ten volumes of Image Comics’ Eisner Award-winning graphic novel series Saga.

All of the games and comics in this bundle are available on Steam for Windows — and some for Mac and Linux too.

Help while you can because this deal will not last forever. The bundle runs until March 8 at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT / 7 pm GMT.

I haven't played a lot of these games, but you best believe I'm about to. There's nothing like gaming for a good cause. Here's a full list of the games available in the bundle (thanks PC Gamer (opens in new tab)).

Gotham Knights

Sunlight

Orbital Racer

Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Edition

Guns & Fishes

Rym 9000

Space Crew: Legendary Edition

Worms Rumble

Symmetry

Planet TD

Lust From Beyond: M Edition

Pilgrims

Ghostrunner

Farming Simulator 17

Project Chemistry

Alchemist's Castle

Soul Searching

Soulflow

Harmony's Odyssey

Payday 2

Izmir: An Independence Simulator

Mount & Blade: Warband

Strange Brigade

Backbone

Death Squared

Cats and the Other Lives

Hyper Gunsport

Into the Pit

Detached: Non-VR Edition

Hack 'n' Slash

Quadrata

Monaco

112 Operator

Pill Baby

Remnants of Naezith

X-Morph: Defense Complete Pack

Agent in Depth

Doughlings: Arcade

Lighthouse Keeper

Non-Stop Raiders

Guilty Gear X2 #Reload

Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones

Stacking

Armello

Arcade Spirits

Euro Truck Simulator 2

Meow Express

XEL

System Shock Enhanced Edition

System Shock 2

Zombie Driver HD Complete Edition

Pixcross

The Amazing American Circus

XCOM 2

Stick Fight

Doughlings: Invasion

Flynn: Son of Crimson

stikir

Little Orpheus

911 Operator

Firegirl: Hack 'n Splash Rescue DX

Frick, Inc

Soulblight

The Inner World

Calico

Ticket to Ride