Gamers! Get 69 games and more for $30 and aid Türkiye-Syria earthquake relief

By Rami Tabari
published

Just $30 for games like Gotham Knights, Ghostrunner, and Pathfinder: Kingmaker

Gotham Knights
(Image credit: WB)

In a quest to aid the Türkiye-Syria earthquake relief, Humble Bundle is offering 72 items for just $30. 100% of the proceeds will go to Direct Relief, International Medical Corps, and Save the Children in support of their ongoing Türkiye-Syria quake relief efforts.

The Türkiye-Syria earthquake relief bundle (opens in new tab) features 69 games, including Gotham Knights, Ghostrunner, Pathfinder: Kingmaker, Payday 2, XCOM 2, Euro Truck Sim 2, and more. You'll also get two Starfinder TTRPG books and ten volumes of Image Comics’ Eisner Award-winning graphic novel series Saga.

All of the games and comics in this bundle are available on Steam for Windows — and some for Mac and Linux too.

Help while you can because this deal will not last forever. The bundle runs until March 8 at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT / 7 pm GMT.

I haven't played a lot of these games, but you best believe I'm about to. There's nothing like gaming for a good cause. Here's a full list of the games available in the bundle (thanks PC Gamer (opens in new tab)).

  • Gotham Knights
  • Sunlight
  • Orbital Racer
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Edition
  • Guns & Fishes
  • Rym 9000
  • Space Crew: Legendary Edition
  • Worms Rumble
  • Symmetry
  • Planet TD
  • Lust From Beyond: M Edition
  • Pilgrims
  • Ghostrunner
  • Farming Simulator 17
  • Project Chemistry
  • Alchemist's Castle
  • Soul Searching
  • Soulflow
  • Harmony's Odyssey
  • Payday 2
  • Izmir: An Independence Simulator
  • Mount & Blade: Warband
  • Strange Brigade
  • Backbone
  • Death Squared
  • Cats and the Other Lives
  • Hyper Gunsport
  • Into the Pit
  • Detached: Non-VR Edition
  • Hack 'n' Slash
  • Quadrata
  • Monaco
  • 112 Operator
  • Pill Baby
  • Remnants of Naezith
  • X-Morph: Defense Complete Pack
  • Agent in Depth
  • Doughlings: Arcade
  • Lighthouse Keeper
  • Non-Stop Raiders
  • Guilty Gear X2 #Reload
  • Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones
  • Stacking
  • Armello
  • Arcade Spirits
  • Euro Truck Simulator 2
  • Meow Express
  • XEL
  • System Shock Enhanced Edition
  • System Shock 2
  • Zombie Driver HD Complete Edition
  • Pixcross
  • The Amazing American Circus
  • XCOM 2
  • Stick Fight
  • Doughlings: Invasion
  • Flynn: Son of Crimson
  • stikir
  • Little Orpheus
  • 911 Operator
  • Firegirl: Hack 'n Splash Rescue DX
  • Frick, Inc
  • Soulblight
  • The Inner World
  • Calico
  • Ticket to Ride
