Game on! Get $200 off this Dell G15 gaming laptop with RTX 3060 GPU

Gaming laptops with RTX 30-series GPUs are as good as their prices are high — meaning they are pretty expensive. But this secret deal meant just for students gives you a deep price cut.

Use the code STUDENT100 to get this Dell G5 portable rig with RTX 3060 GPU for just $1,299.99, which is down from $1,499.99. Don’t worry, we’ve checked and you can use this whether you’re a student or not.

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop: was $1,499, now $1,299 at Dell with code STUDENT100

This Dell G15 features a 15.6-inch FHD display with 120Hz refresh rate, 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD. Plus, of course, the power of a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB GDDR6 memory.View Deal

It can be difficult to find something this good at such a good price, especially when it features the latest and greatest graphics hardware. Alongside this, the G15 sports a stylish chassis, an Alienware-inspired thermal design for optimal performance, and a 68Whr battery for decent longevity.

Plus, with all the I/O you need for both gaming on the go or plugging this straight into a home setup and loud stereo speakers, this is a beasty all-in-one for gaming enthusiasts with awesome value for money.

So, whether you are looking for something for peak portable play, ready for getting out there once restrictions ease, this is a great option.