Galaxy Tab S8 assured in February Samsung Unpacked event after Amazon leak

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 series is easily the most anticipated Android tablet to release in 2022, and it's expected to arrive at the tech giant's now confirmed Galaxy Unpacked event this February. But we may have already seen all we need to know thanks to Amazon jumping the gun.



Samsung's flagship tablet has been leaked on Amazon Italy, showcasing the Galaxy Tab S8's three different model options, colors, display sizes, storage space, chipset; the whole spec list. Samsung is notorious for leaking its products before launch, so it isn't too surprising the Tab S8 has blown its cover. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 may follow suit.

Spotted by SamMobile, the Amazon Italy product listing page for the Tab S8 now seems to have disappeared. While the three tablet options weren't available to purchase, they showed the different configurations for each model. We now know each tablet will come packed with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, run Android 12, and each will come with an S Pen stylus.



Check out the full list of specs below:

(Image credit: Amazon Italy/ SamMobile)

Color options for the Galaxy Tab S8 include Silver, Rose Gold, and Gray. Customers can choose either Wi-Fi and 5G connectivity, along with either 128GB or 256GB of storage. The standard Galaxy Tab S8 sports an 11-inch (2560 x 1600) display, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus has a 12.4-inch (2800 x 1752) panel, while the Galaxy Tab Ultra boasts a 14.6-inch (2960 x 1848) display. As the report points out, the Ultra model also has a dual selfie camera setup.

Image 1 of 3 Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (Image credit: Amazon Italy / SamMobile) Image 2 of 3 Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus (Image credit: Amazon Italy / SamMobile) Image 3 of 3 Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (Image credit: Amazon Italy / SamMobile)

Much like Samsung's accidental leaked image of the Ultra model, the Amazon leak also shows the flagship Android tablet sports a notch.

Galaxy S at Samsung Unpacked

While the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is gearing up to be unveiled, we also know Samsung has big plans for the Galaxy S series. In a blog post, president and head of Samsung MX DR. TM Roh confirmed the next Unpacked event will land in February, although a specific date has yet to be confirmed.

(Image credit: Samsung )

“The next generation of Galaxy S is here, bringing together the greatest experiences of our Samsung Galaxy into one ultimate device," the blog claims.



As previously reported, the Samsung Galaxy S22 launch event is expected to take place on February 8 with pre-orders going live the following day (via Engadget). The phone will then start shipping on February 24. We can't wait to see what Samsung has in store, but we already have a good idea about what to expect.