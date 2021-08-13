Galaxy Tab S7 FE pre-order bundles $80 Amazon credit

Samsung's forthcoming 5G tablet, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, aims to take on Apple's iPad Air. Slated to launch on September 8, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is now up for pre-order with a starting price of $529.

Right now, you can pre-order the Galaxy Tab S7 FE from Amazon and receive $80 in Amazon credit toward future purchases. As far as pre-order bonuses go, it's one of the best Samsung Galaxy deals you can get right now. To claim your credit, you must apply the coupon "ZG29G3MTOWXC" at checkout.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Pre-order: $529 w/ free $80 credit @ Amazon

Get $80 in Amazon credit via coupon "ZG29G3MTOWXC" when you pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE from Amazon. It sports a 12.4-inch (2560 × 1600) TFT display, 1.8GHz 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes in a range of "Mystic" colors like black, silver, green, and pink. Galaxy Tab S7 FE pre-order will ship to meet the tablet's September 8 release date. This deal ends on September 7. View Deal

Judging by its specs, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is destined to be among the industry's best tablets. The entry model packs a 12.4-inch (2560 × 1600) TFT display, 1.8GHz octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage. Powering the device is a massive 10,090mAh battery with 45W Super Fast Charging support.

As far as the design goes, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE looks nearly identical to its predecessors, the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus. It ships with its own S Pen stylus which comes in handy when you want to jot down notes or sketch. And like other S Pen-ready Samsung phones and tablets, it has several drawing apps already baked in. Samsung also offers an optional Book Cover Keyboard (sold separately) if you want to use it as a laptop.

With a weight of 1.3 pounds and 11.2 x 7.3 x 0.25 inches, it's on par with the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus (1.3 pounds, 11.22 x 7.28 x 0.22 inches).

Galaxy Tab S7 FE pre-orders will ship by the expected release date of September 8.