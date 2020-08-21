Fortnite is still missing from iOS — here is how to get it back

It's been almost a week since Epic Games kicked off its #FreeFortnite campaign and filed multiple lawsuits in response to Fortnite's removal from the App Store and Google Play.

While Android users still have the option to sideload Fortnite from Epic's site or the Samsung Galaxy Store, things aren't so simple on iOS and iPadOS where users are limited to Apple's App Store (one of the justifications for Epic's lawsuit). However, if you have ever installed Fortnite on one of your devices, you can still get it back even if you deleted it or had to switch devices recently (via The Verge).

While this method isn't going to solve Epic's problems long term, it is a temporary solution that can have you back in Fortnite at least for the time being.

The majority of the game comes from a download and install off Epic's servers after you complete the install on your iOS or iPadOS device, so be prepared for a massive 10GB download once you complete the initial install from Apple.

How to get Fortnite back on your iOS or iPad OS device

Again, this method is going to require you to have installed Fortnite on one of your Apple devices at some point in the past, so if you have just now gotten the itch to see what all the fuss is about with Fortnite on iOS or iPadOS, then you are going to be out of luck.

Open the App Store app on your iOS or iPad OS device.

Tap your avatar in the upper-right corner.

Select "Purchased" and then "My Purchases."

Search for "Fortnite."

Tap on the cloud download icon to the right of Fortnite.

Open Fortnite after it installs to complete the full download process.

That's it, you should be back riding the Battle Bus into that familiar battle royale frenzy.

Where do things stand in Epic Games vs. Apple?

Unfortunately for Epic Games, there has been no ruling yet from the court on its requested injunction against Apple that would both return Fortnite to the App Store and ensure that the company doesn't follow through on its threat to remove Epic Games membership in the Apple Developer Program.

Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store and has informed Epic that on Friday, August 28 Apple will terminate all our developer accounts and cut Epic off from iOS and Mac development tools. We are asking the court to stop this retaliation. Details here: https://t.co/3br1EHmyd8August 17, 2020

In Apple's notice to Epic Games, it indicated that it would carry through on the latter action by August 28, so we are expecting to see some response from the court prior to that date.

While this immediate issue should be resolved soon, the underlying court case against Apple on antitrust grounds isn't going to go away anytime soon as it has massive ramifications for the industry beyond these two companies.