Forget AirPods Pro, Galaxy Buds Plus hit lowest price ever in cheap earbuds deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus are the best wireless earbuds to buy. They offer dynamic sound, long battery life and for the first time ever — a new low price.

Currently, you can get the Editor's Choice Galaxy Buds Plus earbuds for $119.99 at AT&T. Normally, these buds retail for $149.99, so that's $30 off their regular price. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for these wireless earbuds.

It's also one of the best headphones deals of the season.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: was $149 now $119 @ AT&T

The Editor's Choice Galaxy Buds feature a 2-way speaker, rich AKG sound and an adaptive 3-mic system for crystal clear calls. At $30 off, they're at an all-time low price. View Deal

Galaxy Buds Plus earbuds feature a 2-way speaker, rich AKG sound and an adaptive 3-mic system for crystal clear call quality. They also support PowerShare backward charging compatibility with Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S20 or Galaxy Fold devices.

In our Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus review, we love their best-in-class battery life, audio performance and handy companion app. Although they lack noise cancellation, their multi-purpose wireless charging and seamless Spotify integration makes up for it. We gave them an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award.

Design-wise, the Galaxy Buds Plus have the same sleek, minimalist design as their predecessors, the Galaxy Buds. At 0.2 ounces each, the Galaxy Buds Plus are similar in weight to the Apple AirPods Pro earbuds. Touch control panels on the side of each earbud that responds to taps: Once to play/pause a track, twice to skip a track or answer a call and three times to play the previous track.

Galaxy Buds work with the Samsung Galaxy Wearable app for Android and Samsung Buds Plus+ app for iOS. These dedicated apps let you assign volume controls to each earbud, toggle Ambient Sound mode and select your digital assistant.

Now just $119, the Galaxy Buds Plus are affordable alternatives to the $249 AirPods Pro.