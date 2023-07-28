Foldable iPhone rumored for 2025 release: Why I'm not excited

According to a report in 9to5Mac, we could see an Apple foldable iPhone in 2025. Although there were previous rumors that one would be launched in 2023, that just doesn't fit Apple's sit-and-wait for the market to develop, style of doing things.

Apple has a noted history of allowing other tech makers, such as Samsung, to launch devices that feature new tech and then watch how consumers react to it. They also collect not only marketing data but see what production errors were made and then set out to create a similar device that is designed better.

It seems that Apple's ideology is second or third to market isn't as important as creating a device that will own the market. Unlike Rickey Bobby, who thinks if you ain't first, you're last. Apple's approach is, if you're last, you can be first because you've learned from everyone else's mistakes and now build the best product possible.

Should we be excited about a Foldable iPhone

Yes and no, Apple has sat back and learned from the mistakes of Samsung, which the Flips and Fold started terribly, as reviewers pointed out durability issues. Now that we've reached the fifth iteration of Fold and Flip, Samsung has worked hard to improve the durability and every aspect of the devices. However, they're far from perfect, and that is where Apple happily slides into consumers' DM's.

Since Samsung accepts its Foldable design struggles and keeps moving forward, Apple holds a watchful eye, plotting in the background like the villain in a Disney movie; the idea of Tim Cook laughing sinisterly behind Cupertino's circled castled walls makes me smile a bit. However, other makers like Google are moving into the foldable market.

The Google Pixel Fold and its ridiculous $1,799 price tag are not doing well, and durability issues have been damaging sales. It appears Google leaped into the pool too soon without perfecting its design, and now they're dealing with the Foldable curse firsthand.

OnePlus is also looking to enter the Foldable market soon. Although I am excited to see what they launch and know it will be more affordable than the Samsung and Google Foldables, I'm still concerned about the durability issues plaguing the design.

Apple will then have multiple foldables it has studied, to try and figure out how to design a super durable foldable. When you add iPhone's excellent but bland aesthetic to iOS, Apple could dominate the foldables market.

Counterpoint Research and market intelligence company believe that 2025 will be the year Apple will launch its foldable, and the company estimates that Apple's entry into the market will boost sales of foldables to over $100 million. That is the power of the Apple ecosystem and consumers' brand loyalty. They also predict that initially, Samsung will still dominate the foldable market, but Apple's cut of sales will rapidly increase.

Don't buy a foldable unless you like to burn money

Lastly, I'm not excited about a foldable iPhone after seeing Apple's attempt at an AR/VR headset. The main reason is Apple likes to pretend it's inventing a new standard of technology from what already exists (Apple Pencil, anyone), which is annoying. Also, price point, Apple will undoubtedly charge near what the Pixel Fold is selling for, if not more, and who wants to spend $2,000 on a foldable when durability is questionable?

Ultimately, until the durability issues are addressed with foldable phones, they're just a luxury purchase for selfie-obsessed narcists, so I will probably own two by the end of the year. In the meantime, resists burning your money on a foldable.