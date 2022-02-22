Foldable iPhone reportedly delayed — make way for all-screen foldable MacBook

Rumors of Apple's foldable iPhone variant previously indicated we would see an iPhone Fold of sorts in 2023, but a new report suggests the Cupertino tech giant has delayed its launch until 2025 to check out the possibilities of a 20-inch all-screen foldable MacBook.



With the iPhone 14 expected to arrive this year sporting a new notch-less design, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, it makes sense that Apple would delay a fresh product with a different form factor. Instead, the company is reportedly in discussion to deliver foldable notebooks with display sizes reaching 20 inches — a design similar to the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold.

According to oft-reliable Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) CEO Ross Young (via MacRumors), the foldable notebook would introduce a new product category, being able to function like a MacBook with an on-screen keyboard when folded, and like an iMac monitor when unfolded with external peripherals. Apparently, the foldable product would also come with 4K capabilities, and possibly higher.



While the new form factor is intriguing, we may not see it until after the now-delayed foldable iPhone, as Young states it will likely come later than 2025. Whether the new foldable device will see the light of day, only time will tell. First, we expect to see a 7.3-to-7.6-inch foldable OLED iPhone that may come with a stylus in 2025. This was originally predicted by global communications and digital media research organization Omdia, but with the continued delays, the foldable iPhone may deliver a completely different form factor.



Young has given insights into many hotly anticipated devices, including the rumored Google Pixel Fold and the iPhone SE 2022. It may be a while before we see more foldables hit the market, but for the best out there right now, check out our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 reviews.