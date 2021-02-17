Apple’s first foldable iPhone gets a release window — and it comes with a new Apple Pencil (report)

Apple's long-rumored foldable iPhone now has a launch window, but don't plan on waiting around to pick up the swanky OLED smartphone.



Chinese investment research firm EqualOcean reported Apple may launch a 7.3-to-7.6-inch foldable OLED smartphone in 2023, as predicted by global communications and digital media research organization Omdia — and spotted on iPhone in Canada. And, it will come with an "activity pen."

Unless Apple is thinking of making an all-new stylus, the activity pen is most likely referring to the Apple Pencil. With a screen that could potentially go up to 7.6 inches, marketing a new Apple Pencil with the foldable would make a lot of sense.



As for the OLED screen, this may have something to do with Samsung offering a helping hand, as Samsung Display could very well be working with Apple by offerings its latest foldable display technology. However, will it be too little too late? Rollable smartphones may be the real next contender.



It's worth noting that EqualOcean isn't usually a name that pops up when talking about leaked information, but the release date claim does fit with other rumoured news surrounding the foldable iPhone.



Apparently, at least two new foldable iPhones were undergoing tests at the Foxconn facility in Shenzhen a couple of months ago, and Apple was recently granted a patent showing off a clamshell-style iPhone, much like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, but with physical buttons. An iPhone with buttons? Yes, please.



Apple will never officially release any information about its products unless they're ready to be unleashed into the wild, but that's what (relatively) trustworthy leaks are for. In fact, the upcoming iPhone 13 has revealed to boast a massive screen upgrade.