Final Fantasy XVI has been graced with a decent few trailers thus far (and some lucky individuals have even gotten their hands on it), but we've yet to see an uninterrupted gameplay trailer. That could change this Thursday with a new State of Play focusing entirely on Final Fantasy XVI, promising more than 20 minutes of new footage.

Final Fantasy XVI launches on June 22, which is a little over two months away. Ever since the game's reveal in 2020, fans have been clamoring for any and all details on the latest from the world of Valisthea. If you happen to be one of those fans, don't miss the State of Play this Thursday. And if you can't make it for whatever reason, Laptop Mag will be covering the event live as it happens.

Final Fantasy XVI State of Play: How to watch

You can catch the 20-minute Final Fantasy XVI State of Play on April 13 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 11pm CEST through Twitch or YouTube. While there's no telling what the game could present us with throughout this demonstration, we're expecting a deeper breakdown on gameplay elements previously unseen in trailers so far.

State of Play presents more than 20 minutes of new Final Fantasy XVI gameplay this Thursday. Tune in live at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 11pm CEST: https://t.co/nOULcwLVnQ pic.twitter.com/vNR9kGbxL6April 11, 2023 See more

Some possibilities include a deeper dive in how the player can interact with environments. Is it entirely linear and chapter-based like Final Fantasy VII Remake, or will the game be akin to Final Fantasy XV in its combination of open-world elements and a linear campaign?

Additionally, while we have seen snippets of combat with many comparing the apparently fast-paced hack-n-slash nature of battles to the likes of Devil May Cry, trailers have yet to show it played uninterrupted. The only exposure to this so far is through journalist's gameplay footage after preview coverage.

Regardless, 20 minutes is a lot of time to sell any game. I've been on the Final Fantasy XVI train ever since the "Ambition" trailer gave us a tease of the character drama, ridiculous boss fights and gorgeous set pieces. With Final Fantasy VII Remake, Square Enix proved that it could knock a mainline series entry out of the park again, so I can't wait to get my hands on the franchise's latest title.