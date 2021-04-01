Final Fantasy XIV for PS5 will have its first beta test soon: Here's how to join

Final Fantasy XIV has been going strong for nearly eight years since its relaunch as A Realm Reborn, and now it's moving over to the PS5 with the open beta test launching on April 13 alongside the release of Patch 5.5.

Players who are currently on PlayStation 4 will be able to participate in the beta using their existing characters. Here's how to join.

How to participate in the PS5 Final Fantasy XIV beta

There's a blog on the official Final Fantasy XIV site that guides you through it. Once the beta goes live on April 13, sign in with your PSN account on your PS5 if you're not already. Then find Final Fantasy XIV in the PS Store and press the [...] button and select "Final Fantasy XIV PS5 Upgrade Edition (Beta Version)" to download it.

It's as simple as that. However, keep in mind that you will only have access to the same content as you do in the PS4 version and a game time subscription is required to play in the beta. However, if you're a new user, you can technically participate in the beta with a free trial.

If you need game time, you change purchase it via the Final Fantasy XIV: Mog Station. With the PS5 version, you'll not only get those fast loading times thanks to its SSD, but the game can also be played in 4K with an improved framerate. Additionally, you'll benefit from 3D audio and haptic feedback support.

The PS5 version will likely usher in a swath of new players to this long-running MMO (maybe even me). Make sure you get your game time settled before the Final Fantasy XIV open beta test launches on April 13.