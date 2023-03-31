Epic RTX 3080 gaming laptop deal: Save $834 on the Alienware m15 R7 with this coupon

The RTX 3080 Alienware m15 R7 gaming laptop doubles as an editing beast. If you want a powerful laptop that handles demanding work and play, here's a deal you'll like.

Currently, Dell offers the Alienware m15 R7 with RTX 3080 GPU for $1,665.99 (opens in new tab) via coupon, "ARMMPPS". That's a massive savings of $834 and one of the best gaming laptop deals available this weekend.

(opens in new tab) Alienware m15 R7 RTX 3080: $2,499 $1,666 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $834 on the Alienware m15 R7 when you apply coupon, "ARMMPPS" at checkout. This laptop features a 15.6-inch (2560 x 1440) 240Hz display AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX 8-core CPU, 32GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory is more than adequate for competitive gaming and demanding tasks.

If you want to seriously level up your gameplay, Alienware's m15 R7 is one of the best gaming laptops to buy. This particular model boasts a 15.6-inch (2560 x 1440) 240Hz display so expect nothing less than an immersive, butter-smooth gaming experience. Hardware specs list a powerful AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX 8-core CPU, a whopping 32GB of RAM and speedy 1TB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory supplies the graphics muscle.

Although we didn't test this exact laptop, Alienware m15 R7 reviews at Dell average 4.3 out of 5-stars. Satisfied customers love the laptop's modern style, impressive speed and extremely powerful performance. Others note the laptop's solid build quality and RGB lights.

By design, the m15 R7 sports Alienware's Legend industrial look with thin display bezels. With a weight of 5.3 pounds and measuring 14 x 10.7 x 0.8 -inches, it's on par with the m15 R4 (5.3 pounds, 14.2 x 10.9 x 0.7~0.8 inches).

Whether you're looking for a workhorse of a machine for gaming, creating or heavy workload, the Alienware m15 R7 ticks all the boxes.