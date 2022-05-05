Epic laptop deal: Save $200 on the top-rated HP Envy x360 2-in-1

The HP Envy x360 Convert is among our favorite best 2-in-1 laptops. It packs outstanding performance into a stylish, compact design.

For a limited time, you can get the HP Envy x360 AMD Ryzen laptop for $899 directly from HP. That's $200 off its normal price of $1,099 and one of the lowest prices we've seen for this laptop.

HP Envy x360 13 Convertible Laptop: was $1,099 now $899 @ HP

Save $200 on the HP Envy x360 13 Convertible laptop (13-ay1035nr). It has a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) touch display, 3.4-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800U 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, and Integrated AMD Radeon graphics. Rounding out its specs are a 512GB SSD and dual speakers tuned by Bang & Olufsen.

Powered by Windows 11 Home, HP's Envy x360 13 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops to buy. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) touch display with 200 nits of brightness. Under the hood in a 3.4-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800U 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, AMD Radeon graphics, and a 512GB SSD.

In our HP Envy x360 13 review, we loved its bright, vivid display and stylish aluminum design. It's the Editor's Choice excellent value 2-in-1. For your listening enjoyment, HP outfitted the Envy x360 laptop with Bang & Olufsen speakers. HP laptops with B&O speakers have generally impressed us by filling medium-sized conference rooms with great sound.

We gave the HP Envy x360 13 an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award. Our review unit Envy x360 had an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU which performed well in real-world testing. The laptop in this deal should deliver on par performance thanks to its powerful 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU.

Port-wise, the HP Envy x360 convertible is outfitted with a USB Type-C port, two USB 3.0 ports, and an HDMI port. There's also a microSD card reader and headphone jack on board.

With a weight of 2.9 pounds and 12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches dimensions-wise, the HP Envy x360 is super-portable. It's on par with the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2.9 pounds, 11.7 x 8.2 x 0.5 inches) and lighter than the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (3.2 pounds, 11.8 x 9.3 x 0.7 inches).

At $200 off, the HP Envy x360 13 is a solid buy when you're looking for the best portable 2-in-1 laptop.