Epic Labor Day deal knocks $133 off the fantastic Galaxy Tab S7 FE

This epic Labor Day deal at Walmart drops the excellent Galaxy Tab S7 FE to a stellar price. One of the best tablets to buy, it's a more affordable Galaxy Tab S8 or iPad alternative.

Today, you can get yourself the Galaxy Tab S7 FE for just $396 (opens in new tab) during Walmart's Labor Day sale. It usually costs $529, so you're saving $133 — one of the biggest discounts ever for this Samsung device.

Save $133 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE with this Walmart Labor Day deal. In our Galaxy Tab S7 FE review (opens in new tab), we praise its gorgeous display, premium design and impressive 13+ hour battery life. The tablet in this deal features a 12.4-inch (2560 × 1600) TFT display, 1.8GHz Snapdragon 750G 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Samsung manufactures some of the industry's best tablets and the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is no slouch. The tablet in this deal packs a 12.4-inch (2560 × 1600) TFT display, 1.8GHz octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage. Powering the device is a massive 10,090mAh battery with 45W Super Fast Charging support.

In our Galaxy Tab S7 FE review, we were impressed by this tablet's premium design, gorgeous display and S Pen stylus. We were also floored by its long battery life which lasted 13 hours and 7 minutes on our Laptop Mag battery test. We gave the Galaxy Tab S7 FE an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

In terms of design, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE looks nearly identical to its predecessors, the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus. It ships with its own S Pen stylus which comes in handy when you want to jot down notes or sketch. And like other S Pen-ready Samsung phones and tablets, it has several drawing apps already baked in. Samsung also offers an optional Book Cover Keyboard (sold separately) if you want to use it as a laptop.

With a weight of 1.3 pounds and 11.2 x 7.3 x 0.25 inches, it's on par with the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus (1.3 pounds, 11.22 x 7.28 x 0.22 inches).

If you want to pick up a tablet in the near future, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a solid choice.